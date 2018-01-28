हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL Auction 2018: Jaydev Unadkat hits jackpot to become costliest Indian, sends Twitter into tizzy

Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat had a weekend to remember as on Sunday he broke bank to become the costliest Indian at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction with a pay packet of Rs 11.5 crore and was then retained in India squad for the T20I series in South Africa.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 28, 2018, 12:23 PM IST
Jaydev Unadkat (PTI)

Former IPL champions Rajasthan Royals bought the left-arm pacer for Rs 11.5 crore to leave behind the other three interested bidders Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Interestingly, the Rajasthan owners had only Rs 16.55 crore left in their pocket when they bid Rs 11.5 crore for Unadkat. 

Before Unadkat, capped Indian batsmen Manish Pandey and KL Rahul bagged salaries of Rs 11 crore each on the first day of the auction in Begaluru from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, respectively.

However, controversial England allrounder Ben Stokes remains the most expensive player overall at Rs 12.5 crore. He will partner Unadkat at Rajasthan Royals.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Teams, meanwhile, continued with their strategy of going after the Indian players, be it spinners or pacers.

Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was sold to RCB for Rs 3.2 crore and Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3 crore.

Kings XI Punjab used Right to Match to retain Mohit Sharma for Rs 2.4 crore, Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was bought back by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3.2 crore and Mohammad Siraj was picked up by RCB for Rs 2.6 crore.

There were no takers for big international names like Steyn, England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Corey Anderson. 

(With agency inputs)

