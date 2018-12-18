हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL Auction 2019 live streaming: When and where to watch live TV coverage, live on mobile and online

This year's auction will also see 119 capped, 229 uncapped and two players from the associate nations participating in the auction.   

As many as 351 cricketers, including a total of 228 Indians, will go under the hammer when eight franchises will look to grab the best talents during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction in Jaipur on Tuesday ahead of the 12th edition of the tournament.

Initially, a total of 1,003 players had registered to be a part of the auction, but the list was later slashed down to 351 after the eight teams submitted their list of players. 

Only nine players namely Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Sam Curran (England), Colin Ingram (New Zealand), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) and D’Arcy Short (Australia) have been included in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore. 

Meanwhile, this edition is all set to witness a new auctioneer in Hugh Edmeades who replaces Englishman Richard Madley, the man in charge in the last eleven auctions. 

The 12th season of the lucrative T20 tournament is slated to take place from March 29, 2019 to May 29, 2019. 

Here's all you need to know when and where to watch live proceedings of the auction: 

WHEN

December 18

WHERE

Jaipur 

TV BROADCAST

Live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

START TIME

2:30 pm

LIVE STREAMING ONLINE

Hotstar.com

LIVE BLOG, UPDATES

Zeenews.com

 

