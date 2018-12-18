हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL Auction 2019

IPL Auction 2019: Top bids in the history of the tournament

The auction for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place in Jaipur on Tuesday from 2.30 PM (IST). 

IPL Auction 2019: Top bids in the history of the tournament
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

The auction for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place in Jaipur on Tuesday from 2.30 PM (IST). 

Around 1003 players had initially registered to be a part of the auction which was later trimmed down to 351 following discussions with the eight franchises. 

The previous editions of the tournament have witnessed exciting auctions involving intense bidding as well as the splurging of huge amounts of money by franchises in order to include the very best players in their lineups. 

Let's take a look at some of the highest bids in the history of the IPL auction: 

Yuvraj Singh 

The all-rounder who has been nothing short of a matchwinner for India over the years shattered all records after being purchased by the Delhi Daredevils for a sum of Rs. 16 Crores in 2015.  

The 37-year-old was previously involved with the Kings X1 Punjab, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore as well.

Yuvraj is considered one of the most reliable names in the shortest format of the game which may have encouraged the Daredevils to invest in his services for such a high sum. 

Ben Stokes

The English cricketer enjoys the ability to smash the ball to all parts of the ground as well as contribute effectively with the ball.

His performances in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 where England emerged as finalists also resulted in a lot of praise and appreciation.

The Royal Pune Supergiants who were amongst the two franchises newly included in the Indian Premier League (IPL) decided to purchase Stokes for as much as Rs 14.5 crores, in search of a proven all-rounder who could make his presence felt.

The Englishman certainly played a key role for the franchise till the mid season when he was forced to leave for international duty. 

Yuvraj Singh 

The Indian all-rounder was purchased by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14 crores in 2014, with the franchise in great need of a proven man in the middle-order.

Yuvraj scored 376 runs in 14 matches for the franchise at a strike rate of 135.25 and average of 34.18. 

Dinesh Karthik         

Dinesh Karthik is considered one of the most experienced and consistent wicketkeeper-batsmen in the shortest format of the game.

His ability to adapt his gameplay according to the situation urged the Delhi Daredevils to invest Rs 12.5 crores in his services in 2014, making him the second most expensive acquisition in the auction that season.

Tags:
IPL Auction 2019IPL 2019Indian Premier League 2019Yuvraj SinghBen stokesDinesh Karthik

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close