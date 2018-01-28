IPL Auction: Gowtham Krishnappa leads money-minting by uncapped spinners

Karnataka offspinner Gowtham Krishnappa was the early newsmaker on the last day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Sunday as he was sold for Rs. 6.2 crore, inviting a bidding battle from his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

Also making the big bucks among the uncapped spinners was Shahbaz Nadeem who will play for Delhi Daredevils again after they splurged Rs 3.2 crore to buy the left-arm spinner.

Murugan Ashwin also made millions, securing a bid of Rs 2.2 crore made by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mumbai Indians meanwhile showed their interest in Rajasthan legspinner Rahul Chahar, who has previously played for the Rising Pune Supergiants. They bought him for Rs 1.9 crore.

The 29-year-old Krishnappa made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2012 but has played only 22 first-class matches since then, taking 79 wickets. He has made 27 appearances in T20 domestic cricket, taking 20 wickets with a best of 4/19.

Krishnappa is also a more than handy hitter lower down the order, as suggested by his strike rate of 159.79, including two half-centuries. His all-round skills are possibly why he drew so much interest from the franchises.