IPL Auction: Yuvraj Singh back with home team Punjab, Delhi Daredevils bag Gautam Gambhir after KKR snub

New Delhi: World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh may not have fetched anything above his base price of Rs. 2 crore, but he will reunite with his home team and former employers Kings XI Punjab, who bought the batting allrounder at the IPL Auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Incidentally, Yuvraj's fellow 2011 World Cup-winner Gautam Gambhir will also now play for the franchise from his home state, i.e, the Delhi Daredevils who bought him for Rs. 2.8 crore.

Yuvraj and Gambhir were part of the set of 16 marquee players who went up for sale on the opening day of the auction that will conclude on Sunday.

Yuvraj's employers from last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad, did not use their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him, which was also the case with two-time IPL-winning-captain Gambhir.

Kolkata Knight Riders, for who Gambhir played as skipper, did not use their RTM for him.