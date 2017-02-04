IPL: Ben Stokes emerges as hot target; Gujarat Lions, Pune Supergiants shown interests in England all-rounder

New Delhi: Just after the India-England series, veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh predicted that Ben Stokes could earn 'millions' when he enters the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

And if reports are to be believed, Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiants have already expressed their wish to sign the 25-year-old England all-rounder.

Stokes, who has set a base price in excess of INR 2 crore, is likely to be the biggest draw in the auction, but he will lose 0.5 per cent of his earnings everyday as per the existing contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“If I told you that we are not looking at him as an option, then that certainly will not be the case. He is definitely an option. But I will not tell you whether he fits into our scheme of things or not. Ideally when you take in a player, you bring him in with the understanding that he will be available for all games,” Gujarat Lions' CEO Harvinder Singh told New Indian Express.

The same report also quoted Pune Supergiants CEO Raghu Iyer saying, “If English players (and Ben Stokes is certainly one) make themselves available for the entirety of the tournament, they are bound to create a flutter or two.”

Besides Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills have also expressed their interests in IPL.

Yesterday, it's confirmed that the auction of 10th edition of IPL will be held in Bengaluru on February 20. Initially Feb 4 was confirmed as the auction date.

A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, will be available in the auction.