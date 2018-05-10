IPL points table after Matchday 34: SRH strengthen their top position, DD remain last

SRH continued their great run in IPL 2018 on Thursday as they thrashed DD to stay atop the table. It was their ninth win in 11 games.

Delhi, on the other hand, suffered their eighth defeat in 11 games to remain bottom.

Here is how all eight teams are placed on the table after Matchday 34.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 11 9 2 0 18 0.473

CSK 10 7 3 0 14 0.421

KXIP 10 6 4 0 12 0.097

MI 11 5 6 0 10 0.529

KKR 11 5 6 0 10 -0.359

RR 10 4 6 0 8 -0.552

RCB 10 3 7 0 6 -0.361

DD 11 3 8 0 6 -0.447

Talking about the only match of the day, Shikhar Dhawan returned to form in the hour of need as Hyderabad ended Delhi's play-off hopes with a thumping nine-wicket win.

Dhawan (92 off 50 balls) and Kane Williamson (83 off 53 balls) added an unbeaten 176 for the second wicket as table-toppers Hyderabad cruised to the required 188 in 18.5 overs to guarantee a berth in the play-offs, becoming the first team to do so this season. Delhi, on the other hand, finally found themselves out of the play-off reckoning with the crushing defeat.

Harshal Patel got rid of Alex Hales (14) early but after that Dhawan and Williamson played with great conviction to take their side to 191/1 with seven balls to go. The Delhi bowlers totally fell by the wayside and failed to make any impression in what was a do-or-die contest for them.

Earlier in the day, Rishabh Pant (128* off 63 balls) showed both his sublime and ridiculous sides in a batting masterclass. Sublime, because he was Delhi's lone soldier on a very tricky pitch at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium. Ridiculous, because he was responsible for two run-outs in the Delhi innings.

However eventually, Pant's sublime side prevailed over his ridiculous side and DD were able to reach a very competitive total of 187/5.