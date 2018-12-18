हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL: Mumbai Indians rope in Zaheer Khan as Director of Cricket Operations

The fast bowler was formerly a part of the Mumbai Indians camp in 2009, 2010 and 2014, going on to pick 29 wickets in 30 matches. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@mipaltan

Former left-arm pace bowler Zaheer Khan was on Tuesday formally announced as the Director of Cricket Operations by IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. 

The experienced ex-India international will be joining owners Mrs Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani as a part of the Mumbai Indians think-tank during the player auction for IPL 2019 in Jaipur.

Zaheer was one of the pioneers of the knuckle-ball and enjoyed the ability to outsmart batsmen.

The Mumbai Indians have retained their core ahead of the IPL auction with the likes of Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya continuing to feature for the franchise. 

The three-time champions have further persisted with their policy of nurturing youngsters by retaining the likes of Anukul Roy, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande and Ishan Kishan.

Players List: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

