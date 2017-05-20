Ajit Agarkar's All-time IPL XI: Virat Kohli captain, no place from Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni

New Delhi: The IPL 2017 season is coming to an end and so is the first 10-year phase of the cash-rich tournament. On this occasion, former Indian speedster Ajit Agarkar decided to pick his all time IPL XI. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage)

Here's who all the 39-year-old, who played 191 ODIs and 26 Tests for India, picked in his squad:-

Openers: Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag

A deadly left-hand, right-hand combination which can hit bowlers out of the park from the first ball itself.

Middle Order: Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers (wk)

The quartet not just offers explosive firepower but all of them are equally capable to prove the girth required against quality opposition. With such a power-packed middle order, the opposition bowlers are sure to struggle.

All-rounders: Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Naraine

Although the duo cannot be relied on every match, but on their day, they have the ability to tear apart bowlers of any stature, no matter pace or spin.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra

The T20-specialist trio are every team's go-to bowlers in death overs. As long as they have the ball in their hands, batsmen are going to find it hard to score boundaries.

Ajit Agarkar’s all-time IPL XI in full:

Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli (C), Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers (wk), Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra, Sunil Narine, Harbhajan Singh