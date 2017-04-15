close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Angelo Mathews, Shreyas Iyer join Delhi Daredevils squad ahead of Kings XI Punjab tie

Mathews was out with a hamstring injury, while Iyer was down with Chicken Pox.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 15:35
Angelo Mathews, Shreyas Iyer join Delhi Daredevils squad ahead of Kings XI Punjab tie
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews and young Indian prodigy Shreyas Iyer are likely to make a return to on-field action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 against Kings XI Punjab.

The Sri Lankan, Mathews, was nursing a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh at home and subsequently the opening matches of the IPL 10 as well.

If DD decide to put him in the playing XI straight away, it will most likely be in the place of Corey Anderson.

Other than Mathews, the captial franchise has also been benefitted with the return of young star Shreyas Iyer, who was down with Chicken Pox. Aditya Tare will most likely make way for the Mumbai batsman.

Daredevils have won one game and lost one in the two matches played so far this season. Sanju Samson's maiden century in the match against Rising Pune Supergiant and Rishabh Pant's fifty, albeit in a losing cause, against Royal Challengers Bangalore have given the an otherwise bowling-heavy squad a mixed, yet promising start to the campaign.

The duo joined Delhi camp ahead of the first game at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.  

TAGS

Angelo MathewsShreyas IyerDelhi Daredevilskings xi punjabDD vs KXIPIPLIPL 10

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets