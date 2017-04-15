Angelo Mathews, Shreyas Iyer join Delhi Daredevils squad ahead of Kings XI Punjab tie
Mathews was out with a hamstring injury, while Iyer was down with Chicken Pox.
New Delhi: Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews and young Indian prodigy Shreyas Iyer are likely to make a return to on-field action in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 against Kings XI Punjab.
The Sri Lankan, Mathews, was nursing a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh at home and subsequently the opening matches of the IPL 10 as well.
If DD decide to put him in the playing XI straight away, it will most likely be in the place of Corey Anderson.
Other than Mathews, the captial franchise has also been benefitted with the return of young star Shreyas Iyer, who was down with Chicken Pox. Aditya Tare will most likely make way for the Mumbai batsman.
Daredevils have won one game and lost one in the two matches played so far this season. Sanju Samson's maiden century in the match against Rising Pune Supergiant and Rishabh Pant's fifty, albeit in a losing cause, against Royal Challengers Bangalore have given the an otherwise bowling-heavy squad a mixed, yet promising start to the campaign.
The duo joined Delhi camp ahead of the first game at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.
