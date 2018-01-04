Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins Delhi Daredevils as head coach

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils on Thursday unveiled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit for the 2018 season.

Having previously coached fellow IPL franchise Mumbai Indians to the 2015 title during a two-year stint at the club, Ponting will take over at the Daredevils for the 2018 season.

"We are glad to announce our new head coach for IPL 2018 and it is none other than the legend, Ricky Ponting," Daredevils confirmed the news on their Twitter handle.

The Daredevils were coached by Paddy Upton in the last season, and finished sixth on the table with six wins from 14 matches.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi franchise also retained the young Indian duo of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer along with South African all-rounder Chris Morris for the 11th edition of the cash-rich league.