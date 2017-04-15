Australian paceman Andrew Tye ends long IPL wait with match winning figures aginst RPS
Andrew Tye was a frustrated bystander for his first two seasons in the Indian Premier League but the Australia paceman grabbed his chance when it came on Friday, taking five wickets including a hat-trick to set up a first win for the Gujarat Lions.
MUMBAI: Andrew Tye was a frustrated bystander for his first two seasons in the Indian Premier League but the Australia paceman grabbed his chance when it came on Friday, taking five wickets including a hat-trick to set up a first win for the Gujarat Lions.
The 30-year-old Twenty20 specialist was part of the Chennai Super Kings squad in 2015 and was then picked up by Gujarat in 2016 but spent both editions sitting in the dugout waiting for his maiden opportunity in the cash-rich tournament.
It finally arrived in the winless Lions` home game at Rajkot against the Rising Pune Supergiant, who are led by Australia captain Steve Smith.
Tye finished with match-winning figures of 5-17 as his side registered their first points of the 2017 season with a comprehensive seven-wicket win in their third match.
"I think it was 34 matches now to get my first IPL game. The way it came out today, it couldn`t have been any better," Tye told the tournament website.
"We went out there with a certain attitude. We had to be energetic. We had to get things done."
Tye struck in his first over, the sixth of the innings, to dismiss Rahul Tripathi and break a flourishing 64-run stand for the second wicket between the opener and Smith.
He then picked up the big wicket of England all-rounder Ben Stokes with the first ball of his second over.
Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur were out on the first three deliveries in the final over of the innings from Tye as Pune were restricted to 171-8. Gujarat chased down the target with two overs to spare.
Tye said he never ran out of patience while waiting to make his mark.
"Finally, this morning our coach Hodgy (Brad Hodge) told me `Get set to play. You`re definitely playing,`" Tye added. "To get a wicket in the first over settled me down.
"I came here with nothing to lose. When you`ve waited that long for a chance, you got to take it. I was happy the way I came out and performed tonight.
"Even if you are not playing, India is a great place to develop your game and learn from the best players in the world. Playing with the international players and the Indian players, my cricket has really come on."
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017, Match 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore — As it happened...
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
Gautam Gambhir's nod to dance for a sponsor might make his wife Natasha kill him
-
Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
-
IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
-
IPL 2017, Match 15: Clinical Delhi Daredevils humble Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Sheer hard work keeps me going, claims veteran Ashish Nehra
-
IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
-
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Gautam Gambhir
KKR
|
182Runs