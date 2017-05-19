Bhuvneshwar Kumar slams media in hard-hitting post after reports of him dating an actress went viral

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad and India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Friday slammed media for spreading false rumour about him dating an actress.

The 27-year-old posted a hard-hitting comment on his Instagram account today to quash the rumours, and wrote that he himself will "introduce the one when it's time."

"Whoever going with this false rumour of me dating her", please note she is definitely not the one you are looking for!! So please stop spreading it.. I myself will introduce the one when it's time. A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on May 19, 2017 at 12:36am PDT

It all started last week, when Bhuvi shared a rather intriguing post in the same platform with the caption, "Dinner date".

Dinner date full pic soon A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on May 10, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

And he being one desirable bachelor, rumours started doing overtime with some even went to the length of naming the 'date' as model and actor Anusmriti Sarkar, who has starred in Telugu and Bengali films.

Bhuvneshwar is the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2017. He has taken 26 wickets in 14 matches, but failed to help his team make the final, and defend the title.

Last season, he took 23 wickets in 17 matches to become the leading wicket-taker.

He will be seen in action in national colours when India defend the ICC Champions Trophy in England next month.