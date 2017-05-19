close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Brendon McCullum reveals real salary details on Twitter, Kevin Pietersen sends commentary invite

As per a New Zealand website, Brendon McCullum was one of the top buys of the season with $1.67m NZD, but the ex-Kiwi skipper disagreed.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 16:23
Brendon McCullum reveals real salary details on Twitter, Kevin Pietersen sends commentary invite

New Delhi: Gujarat Lions star Brendon McCullum had a satisfactory Indian Premier League 2017 season, but was forced to leave the tournament mid season after a hamstring injury cut short his stay in the cash rich league. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage | Schedule)

McCullum, who played for Chennai Super Kings before joining the Lions in previous season, clarified the confusion over the salaries of the players of CSK and Rajasthan Royals players, who joined new franchsies since the existing ones were banned.

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's reaction post David Warner dismissal that caught Piyush Chawla off guard
MUST READ
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir's reaction post David Warner dismissal that caught Piyush Chawla off guard

As per a New Zealand website, Brendon McCullum was one of the top buys of the season with $1.67m NZD to his name in the IPL 10, however, the former Kiwi skipper corrected them saying was on $700k NZD.

He further tweeted saying, his pay has been the same as what he used to get CSK but there is a deduction in the overall salary cap.

Kevin Pietersen, who switched his role from being a player to a commentator in this year's IPL, tweeted inviting Baz to join him in the commentary box where they get more pay and sweat less.

To which, Baz replied, "@KP24 @ChennaiIPL Ahahahaha. Better pay, no pressure and finally i will average 50 in Test Cricket! Will be sweet as bro!! Haha."

And the conversation continued...

TAGS

Brendon McCullumKevin PietersenIPL 2017Indian Premier LeagueGujarat LionsChennai Super KingsBrendon McCullum salary

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Manchester United vs Ajax Europa League final: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Telecast
Football

Manchester United vs Ajax Europa League final: Live Streami...

Sachin: A Billion Dreams to have Tendulkar&#039;s private personal videos
cricket

Sachin: A Billion Dreams to have Tendulkar's private p...

Zaheer Khan takes &#039;Break The Beard&#039; challenge! Here how fiance Sagarika Ghatge reacted
cricket

Zaheer Khan takes 'Break The Beard' challenge! He...

Cricket South Africa skipper AB de Villiers is desperate to win Champions Trophy
cricket

Cricket South Africa skipper AB de Villiers is desperate to...

IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan bats for inclusion of reserve days for playoffs, chairman Rajeev Shukla responds
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan bats for inclusion of reserve days...

Sachin Tendulkar meets Narendra Modi, briefs about Sachin: A Billion Dreams
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar meets Narendra Modi, briefs about Sachin:...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

SRH 128/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
KKR 48/3 (5.2 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match begins at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 486 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets