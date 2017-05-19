Brendon McCullum reveals real salary details on Twitter, Kevin Pietersen sends commentary invite
As per a New Zealand website, Brendon McCullum was one of the top buys of the season with $1.67m NZD, but the ex-Kiwi skipper disagreed.
New Delhi: Gujarat Lions star Brendon McCullum had a satisfactory Indian Premier League 2017 season, but was forced to leave the tournament mid season after a hamstring injury cut short his stay in the cash rich league. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage | Schedule)
McCullum, who played for Chennai Super Kings before joining the Lions in previous season, clarified the confusion over the salaries of the players of CSK and Rajasthan Royals players, who joined new franchsies since the existing ones were banned.
As per a New Zealand website, Brendon McCullum was one of the top buys of the season with $1.67m NZD to his name in the IPL 10, however, the former Kiwi skipper corrected them saying was on $700k NZD.
I was on $700k NZD not $1.67m NZD. I wd have a bigger mower if that was the case. https://t.co/0sTfNORKWR
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 19, 2017
He further tweeted saying, his pay has been the same as what he used to get CSK but there is a deduction in the overall salary cap.
I get what i was on @ChennaiIPL. Yes i was bought for 7.5 crore but i dont get that. It was a salary cap deduction only.
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 19, 2017
Kevin Pietersen, who switched his role from being a player to a commentator in this year's IPL, tweeted inviting Baz to join him in the commentary box where they get more pay and sweat less.
@Bazmccullum @ChennaiIPL Soon you'll be with us in the comm box bud. Get lots more in there & don't sweat!
— KP (@KP24) May 19, 2017
To which, Baz replied, "@KP24 @ChennaiIPL Ahahahaha. Better pay, no pressure and finally i will average 50 in Test Cricket! Will be sweet as bro!! Haha."
@KP24 @ChennaiIPL Ahahahaha. Better pay, no pressure and finally i will average 50 in Test Cricket! Will be sweet as bro!! Haha
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 19, 2017
And the conversation continued...
@Bazmccullum @ChennaiIPL 50 with the bat, 18 with the ball & NEVER dropped a catch!
— KP (@KP24) May 19, 2017
@KP24 @ChennaiIPL Ahahaha. U see my leggies bro?! I had the full repertoire! Like @ShaneWarne in his pomp! Ahaha, Love commentary already!
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 19, 2017
