Brett Lee comes out in support of MS Dhoni, suggests him to play his natural game

New Delhi: MS Dhoni might be struggling to find peak form but that hasn't stopped former Australian great Brett Lee to praise the former Indian captain's abilities.

In the three games Rising Pune Supergiant have play so far in IPL 2017, Dhoni hasn't been his usual self, scoring 12*, 5 and 11, respectively.

While RPS owner Sanjeev Goenka recently became famous for his anti-Dhoni tweets, Sourav Ganguly admitted to be doubting Mahi's ability as a T20 player off late.

Lee, however, has come out in support of the struggling RPS wicket-keeper batsman, suggesting him to play his natural game.

“But we know how good Dhoni is. We wish him well. We know he is a wonderful character and how good he is for the game. I hope he can get a big one in the next game,“ Lee was quoted saying by India Today.

When asked about Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as Dhoni's competitors, the Aussie replied saying competition is always good.

“That's good. It's healthy when you have young guys pushing you. I know when I was playing for Australia and there were young guys coming through bowling 140's and you know your spot is never guaranteed. But that makes you hungry and train harder.“

“I think MS Dhoni should try and play his natural game. I am not going to sit here and say this is how he should bat because he has been a wonderful player batsman and captain. Just hope he can play his natural game," he continued saying.

RPS will visit struggling Gujarat Lions tonight, hoping to bring an end to their 2-game win-less streak.