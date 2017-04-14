Brett Lee comes out in support of MS Dhoni, suggests him to play his natural game
In the three games Rising Pune Supergiant have play so far in IPL 2017, Dhoni hasn't been his usual self, scoring 12*, 5 and 11, respectively.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni might be struggling to find peak form but that hasn't stopped former Australian great Brett Lee to praise the former Indian captain's abilities.
In the three games Rising Pune Supergiant have play so far in IPL 2017, Dhoni hasn't been his usual self, scoring 12*, 5 and 11, respectively.
While RPS owner Sanjeev Goenka recently became famous for his anti-Dhoni tweets, Sourav Ganguly admitted to be doubting Mahi's ability as a T20 player off late.
Lee, however, has come out in support of the struggling RPS wicket-keeper batsman, suggesting him to play his natural game.
“But we know how good Dhoni is. We wish him well. We know he is a wonderful character and how good he is for the game. I hope he can get a big one in the next game,“ Lee was quoted saying by India Today.
READ: Steve Smith opens up on MS Dhoni's struggling form - Here's what he said!
When asked about Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as Dhoni's competitors, the Aussie replied saying competition is always good.
“That's good. It's healthy when you have young guys pushing you. I know when I was playing for Australia and there were young guys coming through bowling 140's and you know your spot is never guaranteed. But that makes you hungry and train harder.“
“I think MS Dhoni should try and play his natural game. I am not going to sit here and say this is how he should bat because he has been a wonderful player batsman and captain. Just hope he can play his natural game," he continued saying.
RPS will visit struggling Gujarat Lions tonight, hoping to bring an end to their 2-game win-less streak.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017, Match 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore — As it happened...
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
Gautam Gambhir's nod to dance for a sponsor might make his wife Natasha kill him
-
Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
-
IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
-
IPL 2017, Match 15: Clinical Delhi Daredevils humble Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Sheer hard work keeps me going, claims veteran Ashish Nehra
-
IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
-
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Gautam Gambhir
KKR
|
182Runs