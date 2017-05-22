close
Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce return to Indian Premier League

The Chennai franchise were serving a suspension after the Supreme Court-led Lodha panel recommended a ban for them as well as the Rajasthan Royals from the IPL for two years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 18:31
Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce return to Indian Premier League

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant looked set to bring an end to their 2-year-long Indian Premier League stay with by lifting the IPL 10 trophy but Mumbai Indians produced incredible fight back to snatch the title from the slightest of margins.

Chennai Super Kings, who along with Rajasthan Royals, will rejoin the cash-rich tournament next year, congratulated MI on their triumph and lauded RPS for their brilliant performance throughout the season.

With fans and the entire cricketing fraternity active on the occasion of IPL 2017 final, CSK used the opportunity to also announce their return to the tournament with hash tag #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK.

"Next Summer, we will be there! #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK," tweeted the official CSK Twitter account.

In a series of tweets, CSK also announced that their home,M. A. Chidambaram stadium will also become mark its return to the franchise league.

The Chennai franchise were serving a two-year suspension after the Supreme Court-led Lodha panel recommended a ban for them as well as the Rajasthan Royals from the IPL for two years after holding that its top officials like Raj Kundra and Gurunath Meiyappan were found involved in betting.

