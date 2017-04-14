Day of hat-tricks: Debutants Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye DESTROY batsmen for fun in IPL — VIDEOS INSIDE
Badree finished took 4 for 9, while Tye's effort fetched five wickets.
New Delhi: There's scant respect for bowlers in the Twenty20 world. But on Friday, two debutant bowlers toyed with batsmen the Indian Premier League. Both Samuel Badree and Andrew Tye took almost identical hat-tricks — first two caught and the third bowled.
On Good Friday double-header, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) introduced Samuel Badree, and the big fellow from the Carribean impressed everyone with a majestic spell of spin bowling against the visiting Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru.
His figures of 4-1-9-4, that too in the batting power-play at a venue which is known as a batting paradise, ravaged the Mumbai top-order.
The spell included a hat-trick, those of Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma wickets coming in the third, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively in the third over.
Badree finished his spell with the wicket of Nitish Rana. His spell, however, failed to inspire Virat Kohli's RCB to a win, but nonetheless, it earned kudos.
Here's the video:
Then, in the second match, another debutant Andrew Tye dismantled Rising Pune Supergiant with a devastating spell of pace bowling.
The dream spell produced figures of 4-0-17-5, and it could have been easily a six-wicket haul, had Ravindra Jadeja managed to hold on to a catch towards the end of Pune innings.
The Gujarat Lions bowler thus became the second player to take a hat-trick in this edition of IPL.
Here's the video:
His hat-trick scalps were Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur, in the last over of the innings. Earlier, the 30-year-old Aussie pacer had accounted for Rahul Tripathi, in the sixth over and Ben Stokes in the 13th over.
Stokes' wicket was a thing of beauty. A well crafted yorker, which reduced left Stokes clueless.
