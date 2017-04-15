DD vs KXIP: Raftaar, Parineeti Chopra, Guru Randhawa to headline IPL 10 opening ceremony in Delhi

New Delhi: Rapper Dilin Nair aka Raftaar and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will be headlining the New Delhi leg of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Friday.

Both these stars will be joined by popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in the 20-minute opening ceremony before Delhi Daredevils take on Kings XI Punjab.

Raftaar has stated, "I`m quite nervous and excited at the same time as this is first time I will be performing for a sporting league of such stature. I`m hoping to get Parineeti to rap a few lines with me on stage as I believe she is an incredible singer as a surprise for all my Diliwale fans. I will definitely perform on Dhaakad and Dishoom."

2017 has seen Raftaar climb the ladder of success rather swiftly from giving a hit single in Aamir Khan`s Dangal to producing a track for the Hollywood film Passengers to working with AR Rahman next.

Daredevils are entering the match after hammering Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs, thanks to young batsman Sanju Samson's maiden IPL ton and Chris Morris' incredible power- hitting down the order. The South African's nine-ball 38 is still being talked about.

Punjab, who beat RPS and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first two games, squandered an advantageous position to lose to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets day before yesterday.

