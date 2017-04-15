#DhoniDropped or #WeStandByDhoni – Twitter divided as MS Dhoni's IPL 10 struggle continues
#DhoniDropped or #WeStandByDhoni - A battle between those who have given up and those who still back MS Dhoni.
New Delhi: India's most successful captain MS Dhoni hasn't had things going his way in the Indian Premier League season 10, and after Rising Pune Supergiant's defeat to Gujarat Lions yesterday, #DhoniDropped and #WeStandByDhoni have been trending on Twitter.
While the #DhoniDropped hash tag has been trending because of those who believe the former India captain's time is up, Dhoni's ardent fans started another hash tag #WeStandByDhoni in support for the Jharkhand batsman. (IPL 10 - Points Table | Fixtures)
Here are some of the tweets that got #DhoniDropped trending:-
When dhoni was in peak,he done the same for sehwag,sachin,gambhir..now he is getting his own treatment..karma
. #DhoniDropped
— Fearless Indian (@Vicky7912379123) April 14, 2017
#DhoniDropped. Dhoni facing.what we dada and paaji fan felt back then. Karma is boomerang. @msdhoni sir
— P S P K 25 (@Anonymous_pspk) April 14, 2017
Very experienced player but his personal performance has been down now! Time to gear up! #Dhonidropped http://bit. ly/2nKLGjB
— Gowthaman (@Gowthaman_csk) April 14, 2017
While #DhoniDropped hash tag slowly faded away, #WeStandByDhoni is still trending on the micro-blogging site after fans in huge numbers came out to back the Captain Cool.
Stop this nonsense trend-#Dhonidropped
And replace this with "#WeStandbyDhoni "
His contributions can't be described in words.
— Anubhab #MI (@imanubhab45) April 14, 2017
So an agency pays influencers to trend #Dhonidropped. Shows how low some agencies can go for money ! & #westandbydhoni is still trending
— MSDhoniFansOfficial (@msdfansofficial) April 15, 2017
You know your the best in the world
When your defeat is celebrated by others#Haters #WeStandByDhoni pic.twitter.com/lSw0wvQ17Z
— DHONIsm (@DHONIism) April 14, 2017
#westandbydhoni Still Trending
Power of #Msdians and Love for @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/0NoV6AXcC6
— Dhoni Raina FC (@Fc_dhoniraina) April 15, 2017
Despite being freed from the burden of captaincy, Dhoni hasn't been his usual self and is yet to fire with the willow in the 2017 IPL season. This even got former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly doubting his ability as a T20 batsman.
“I am not too sure if MS Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to Twenty20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” Ganguly had said.
After Dhoni's failure against Gujarat Lions, critics are coming even harder on him, but hopefully he will answer them back with a strong performance soon.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017, Match 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore — As it happened...
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
Gautam Gambhir's nod to dance for a sponsor might make his wife Natasha kill him
-
Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
-
IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
-
IPL 2017, Match 15: Clinical Delhi Daredevils humble Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Sheer hard work keeps me going, claims veteran Ashish Nehra
-
IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
-
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Gautam Gambhir
KKR
|
182Runs