DhoniDropped or #WeStandByDhoni – Twitter divided as MS Dhoni's IPL 10 struggle continues

New Delhi: India's most successful captain MS Dhoni hasn't had things going his way in the Indian Premier League season 10, and after Rising Pune Supergiant's defeat to Gujarat Lions yesterday, #DhoniDropped and #WeStandByDhoni have been trending on Twitter.

While the #DhoniDropped hash tag has been trending because of those who believe the former India captain's time is up, Dhoni's ardent fans started another hash tag #WeStandByDhoni in support for the Jharkhand batsman. (IPL 10 - Points Table | Fixtures)

Here are some of the tweets that got #DhoniDropped trending:-

When dhoni was in peak,he done the same for sehwag,sachin,gambhir..now he is getting his own treatment..karma

#DhoniDropped. Dhoni facing.what we dada and paaji fan felt back then. Karma is boomerang. @msdhoni sir — P S P K 25 (@Anonymous_pspk) April 14, 2017

Very experienced player but his personal performance has been down now! Time to gear up! #Dhonidropped

While #DhoniDropped hash tag slowly faded away, #WeStandByDhoni is still trending on the micro-blogging site after fans in huge numbers came out to back the Captain Cool.

Stop this nonsense trend-#Dhonidropped

And replace this with "#WeStandbyDhoni "

His contributions can't be described in words. — Anubhab #MI (@imanubhab45) April 14, 2017

So an agency pays influencers to trend #Dhonidropped. Shows how low some agencies can go for money ! & #westandbydhoni is still trending — MSDhoniFansOfficial (@msdfansofficial) April 15, 2017

You know your the best in the world When your defeat is celebrated by others#Haters #WeStandByDhoni pic.twitter.com/lSw0wvQ17Z — DHONIsm (@DHONIism) April 14, 2017

Despite being freed from the burden of captaincy, Dhoni hasn't been his usual self and is yet to fire with the willow in the 2017 IPL season. This even got former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly doubting his ability as a T20 batsman.

“I am not too sure if MS Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to Twenty20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” Ganguly had said.

After Dhoni's failure against Gujarat Lions, critics are coming even harder on him, but hopefully he will answer them back with a strong performance soon.