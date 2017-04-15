close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

#DhoniDropped or #WeStandByDhoni – Twitter divided as MS Dhoni's IPL 10 struggle continues

#DhoniDropped or #WeStandByDhoni - A battle between those who have given up and those who still back MS Dhoni.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:33
#DhoniDropped or #WeStandByDhoni – Twitter divided as MS Dhoni&#039;s IPL 10 struggle continues

New Delhi: India's most successful captain MS Dhoni hasn't had things going his way in the Indian Premier League season 10, and after Rising Pune Supergiant's defeat to Gujarat Lions yesterday, #DhoniDropped and #WeStandByDhoni have been trending on Twitter.

While the #DhoniDropped hash tag has been trending because of those who believe the former India captain's time is up, Dhoni's ardent fans started another hash tag #WeStandByDhoni in support for the Jharkhand batsman. (IPL 10 - Points Table | Fixtures)

Here are some of the tweets that got #DhoniDropped trending:-

While #DhoniDropped hash tag slowly faded away, #WeStandByDhoni is still trending on the micro-blogging site after fans in huge numbers came out to back the Captain Cool.

Despite being freed from the burden of captaincy, Dhoni hasn't been his usual self and is yet to fire with the willow in the 2017 IPL season. This even got former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly doubting his ability as a T20 batsman.

“I am not too sure if MS Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to Twenty20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” Ganguly had said.

After Dhoni's failure against Gujarat Lions, critics are coming even harder on him, but hopefully he will answer them back with a strong performance soon.

TAGS

#DhoniDropped#WeStandByDhoniMS DhoniIPLMS Dhoni formRising Pune SupergiantGL vs RPS

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets