IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka reveals why the franchise dropped an 'S' from its name
Rising Pune Supergiant will meet two-time winner Mumbai Indians in the IPL 10 final in Hyderabad tonight.
New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant not only dropped MS as their skipper, they also dropped an 'S' from their name before IPL 2017. Rising Pune Supergiants of 2016 became Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.
Interestingly, we can't deny the fact that the Pune-based franchise's fortunes did change with their name change.
They were left reeling second from the bottom with 10 points from 14 matches in IPL 9. Dhoni's men managed only 5 wins during the tournament. Contrastingly, in IPL 10, they are just hours away from playing their first IPL final.
RPS owner Sanjeev Goenka, who has been receiving a lot of flak from MS Dhoni's fans for announcing a change in guard with Steve Smith taking over the captaincy from the Ranchi-born wicket-keeper, told The Times of India that numerology is the reason behind the name change.
"I'm not a strong believer in this. An astrologer actually told me 'remove the S and it'll be good'. I told myself, 'I don't believe in this'. But we were not doing well, so I said, alright, let's try this too. Remove the 'S' and let's see what happens," Goenka said.
RPS have definitely outdone themselves this year. After initial setbacks, RPS made a comeback and how. Playing the final in just their second year of existence is a huge accomplishment. However, Smith and Co. would like to cross the final hurdle to clinch their maiden title.
Pune will meet two-time winners Mumbai Indians in the IPL 10 final at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad tonight.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
Did Indian U-17 team actually defeat Italy's U-17 squad? Here's the truth...
-
IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka reveals why the franchise dropped an 'S' from its name
-
IPL 2017 final: RPS coach Stephen Fleming hails 'outstanding' communication between Steve Smith, MS Dhoni
-
Mumbai Indians' road to IPL 2017 final
-
Rising Pune Supergiant’s road to IPL 2017 final
-
IPL 2017 final: MI vs RPS – Two-time winners up against nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant in high-voltage match
-
IPL: BCCI to open tender for title sponsorship rights on May 31
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs