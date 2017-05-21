IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka reveals why the franchise dropped an 'S' from its name

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant not only dropped MS as their skipper, they also dropped an 'S' from their name before IPL 2017. Rising Pune Supergiants of 2016 became Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Interestingly, we can't deny the fact that the Pune-based franchise's fortunes did change with their name change.

They were left reeling second from the bottom with 10 points from 14 matches in IPL 9. Dhoni's men managed only 5 wins during the tournament. Contrastingly, in IPL 10, they are just hours away from playing their first IPL final.

RPS owner Sanjeev Goenka, who has been receiving a lot of flak from MS Dhoni's fans for announcing a change in guard with Steve Smith taking over the captaincy from the Ranchi-born wicket-keeper, told The Times of India that numerology is the reason behind the name change.

"I'm not a strong believer in this. An astrologer actually told me 'remove the S and it'll be good'. I told myself, 'I don't believe in this'. But we were not doing well, so I said, alright, let's try this too. Remove the 'S' and let's see what happens," Goenka said.

RPS have definitely outdone themselves this year. After initial setbacks, RPS made a comeback and how. Playing the final in just their second year of existence is a huge accomplishment. However, Smith and Co. would like to cross the final hurdle to clinch their maiden title.

Pune will meet two-time winners Mumbai Indians in the IPL 10 final at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad tonight.