ICC Champions Trophy: I think there are some big scores to come, warns AB de Villiers

ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 13:11
Johannesburg: Johannesburg: Swashbuckling South African batsman AB de Villiers has insisted that he is not worried about his current form and would be coming out with some big scores in the upcoming tour of England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Proteas ODI skipper failed to perform for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and scored just 216 runs in his nine matches in this season. His failure to perform with the bat was one of the main reasons for RCB`s dismal show in this IPL edition.

He smashed 89 off 46 balls in his first match for the RCB but later on missed on few games because of injury.

"I`m not worried, I had a few decent knocks (in the IPL)... I started off really well and four games later I had a decent game again," Sport24 quoted De Villiers as saying.

"I always felt in good form. I`m not too worried about it honestly, I`m really excited to move forward, I`m hitting the ball as well as ever so I think there are some big scores to come," he added.

The right-handed batsman also stated that he would bat at any position according to the requirement of the team and was happy to move around.

"I`m not too worried where I bat, the last while it`s been at No 4. I`m very happy to move around the order. If it suits the team that I come in to bat at No 5 or No 3, I`m very happy to discuss it with Russell (Domingo). It all depends on what is needed from the team," he said.

"I`m not a big stats man so I won`t look at what my average is wherever I`m batting," he added.

South Africa play England in a three-match ODI series beginning May 24 at Leeds in their build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy.

