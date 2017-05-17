ICC Champions Trophy: I think there are some big scores to come, warns AB de Villiers
The right-handed batsman also stated that he would bat at any position according to the requirement of the team and was happy to move around.
Johannesburg: Johannesburg: Swashbuckling South African batsman AB de Villiers has insisted that he is not worried about his current form and would be coming out with some big scores in the upcoming tour of England and the ICC Champions Trophy.
The Proteas ODI skipper failed to perform for his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and scored just 216 runs in his nine matches in this season. His failure to perform with the bat was one of the main reasons for RCB`s dismal show in this IPL edition.
He smashed 89 off 46 balls in his first match for the RCB but later on missed on few games because of injury.
"I`m not worried, I had a few decent knocks (in the IPL)... I started off really well and four games later I had a decent game again," Sport24 quoted De Villiers as saying.
"I always felt in good form. I`m not too worried about it honestly, I`m really excited to move forward, I`m hitting the ball as well as ever so I think there are some big scores to come," he added.
The right-handed batsman also stated that he would bat at any position according to the requirement of the team and was happy to move around.
"I`m not too worried where I bat, the last while it`s been at No 4. I`m very happy to move around the order. If it suits the team that I come in to bat at No 5 or No 3, I`m very happy to discuss it with Russell (Domingo). It all depends on what is needed from the team," he said.
"I`m not a big stats man so I won`t look at what my average is wherever I`m batting," he added.
South Africa play England in a three-match ODI series beginning May 24 at Leeds in their build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
TBC
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Delhi Daredevils Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 14 20:00 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane wins hearts with exquisite effort and fairplay while attempting a catch off Mitchell McClenaghan's hit
-
IPL 2017: Manoj Tiwary credits MS Dhoni for decisive shift in momentum against MI in Qualifier 1
-
Indian Premier League: Chris Lynn would be best suited to play role of Devdas, feels KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan
-
IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Don't think last two overs cost us the game, feels Parthiv Patel
-
WATCH: When RPS skipper Steve Smith changed his decision in IPL 2017, Qualifier 1 on MS Dhoni's suggestion
-
IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Harsh Goenka lauds MS Dhoni's 'explosive' knock against Mumbai Indians
-
WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli hands over 'stylish player of the match' award to fan after win over DD
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
604Runs