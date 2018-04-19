हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CSK

If CSK can't come to fans, fans will go to CSK: Whistle Podu Express set to invade Pune

Die-hard fans of CSK have reached Pune to watch their heroes play because the team's home matches were previously moved out of Chennai due to anti-IPL protests.

This photo was posted on Twitter by @CSKFansOfficial

There is no time to be sulk when a team needs the loudest cheer possible.

Fans of CSK were initially dejected when the decision was taken to shift the team's 'home' matches out of Chennai due to widespread anti-IPL protests across Tamil Nadu. Not seeing their heroes at the MA Chidambaram stadium was a nightmare that seemed over with the team returning to the tournament after two years. The reunion was brief - one match!

Refusing to stay content in watching their team play on television sets again, several CSK fans have now reached their new home ground - Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. The Whistle Podu Express - as fans of CSK are collectively called - reached Pune ahead of their team's clash against RR on Friday. Many of the fans tweeted their enthusiasm in ensuring their champions get the cheer they deserve. Several of these fans also urged fellow CSK followers to come to Pune each time their team plays, and ensure that - since Pune is a neutral venue - they outnumber supporters of the competing team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By end of Wednesday's play, KKR is at the top of the points table with SRH and KXIP in second and third spot. CSK team has so far won two of their three matches and are fourth in the standings.

 

 

