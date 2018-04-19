If CSK can't come to fans, fans will go to CSK: Whistle Podu Express set to invade Pune

There is no time to be sulk when a team needs the loudest cheer possible.

Fans of CSK were initially dejected when the decision was taken to shift the team's 'home' matches out of Chennai due to widespread anti-IPL protests across Tamil Nadu. Not seeing their heroes at the MA Chidambaram stadium was a nightmare that seemed over with the team returning to the tournament after two years. The reunion was brief - one match!

Refusing to stay content in watching their team play on television sets again, several CSK fans have now reached their new home ground - Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. The Whistle Podu Express - as fans of CSK are collectively called - reached Pune ahead of their team's clash against RR on Friday. Many of the fans tweeted their enthusiasm in ensuring their champions get the cheer they deserve. Several of these fans also urged fellow CSK followers to come to Pune each time their team plays, and ensure that - since Pune is a neutral venue - they outnumber supporters of the competing team.

The Craze for Chennai Super Kings is simply Ethereal! @ChennaiIPL#WhistlePoduExpress pic.twitter.com/hWIQqyG55C — Whistle Podu Army - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) April 19, 2018

This kind of adulation, love and support is what makes them very special. @ChennaiIPL as a franchise is extremely blessed to have such passionate fans who carry a sense of pride, positive energy & whistles wherever they go to cheer for their team ?? #WhistlePoduExpress https://t.co/NAu0B7abgw — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 19, 2018

This is Love!????

Superfans are all set to Storm Pune with Yellove. #WhistlePoduExpress pic.twitter.com/EREJBkjKQl — MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) April 19, 2018

