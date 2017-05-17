Indian Premier League: Chris Lynn would be best suited to play role of Devdas, feels KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator match against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad today. While the team had a topsy-turvy show in the tenth edition, the players and the management were seen relaxing at an event recently where they celebrated the completion of ten years of the tournament.

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen cheering for the team from the stands in its last league game, was also present on the occasion along with skipper Gautam Gambhir and all other cricketers.

In a lighter conversation, SRK, who has played several memorable roles in Bollywood, was asked to name a few cricketers who could have done justice to his on-screen characters.

When asked which KKR cricketer was best suited for his role in epic movie Devdas, SRK said, "Okay, I need to find out, who drinks the most among you guys? Chris Lynn is the Devdas."

Lynn, the hard-hitting Aussie has been one of the highlights of this year's edition - where he entertained the spectators with some breathtaking knocks. Much to the dismay of his team-mates, he missed out on several crucial matches in between after suffering an injury on his right shoulder.

Shah Rukh, who is also known as the King of Romance, was also asked to name one cricketer who could have portrayed the role of Rahul from one of his most memorable movies - Dil Toh Paagal Hai.

"Rahul from Dil Toh Pagal Hai...I find Manish Pandey very good looking," SRK said as Manish acknowledged his compliment.

Thanks to SRK's massive fan following, KKR has been one of the most popular franchises since the inaugural edition in 2008.