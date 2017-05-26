close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Instagram sees 120 million+ user engagement on IPL 10, Virat Kohli most 'loved' cricketer

Almost 120 million people engaged in 500 million interactions on Instagram during the 10th edition of IPL.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 14:02
Instagram sees 120 million+ user engagement on IPL 10, Virat Kohli most &#039;loved&#039; cricketer

New Delhi: It would not be an exaggeration to call the IPL 10 final the most thrilling showdown in the tournament's history. The nail-biting last-ball finish was a perfect climax to a competition that entertained cricket fans for six weeks. 

In this age of social media, players and teams make it a point to share engaging content on Instagram to connect with their fans. These days the popularity of a player or a team can be very well estimated by the number of followers they have on social media platforms. 

According to an analysis done by Maxus Mesh, the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League was two times busier on social media than the 2016 edition. 

Almost 120 million people engaged in 500 million interactions on Instagram during the 10th edition of IPL.

The finale on May 21 in which Mumbai Indians created history by winning the title for the third time, defeating Rising Pune Supergiant, was the busiest match. The nerve-wracking finish ensured that the game generated 5 lakh mentions.

Even though Shahrukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders could not make it to the final, still, they were the most popular team throughout the season. Champions Mumbai Indians were a close second.

Despite suffering from a poor run of form, Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli added most likes and followers on Instagram. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and AB de Villiers were the other two most popular cricketers during the tournament. 

'Love' was the most used IPL-related emoticon during the league.

TAGS

IPLVirat KohliinstagraMS DhoniMumbai Indians

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as all-time playoffs scoring leader
Other Sports

LeBron James tops Michael Jordan as all-time playoffs scori...

Sudirman Cup: India&#039;s campaign ends after 0-3 loss to China at quarterfinals
Badminton

Sudirman Cup: India's campaign ends after 0-3 loss to...

I owe my success to Rahul Dravid: Hardik Pandya
ICC Champions Trophycricket

I owe my success to Rahul Dravid: Hardik Pandya

I&#039;m weeks away from revealing where I will play next season, says Wayne Rooney
Football

I'm weeks away from revealing where I will play next s...

Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Virender Sehwag urges fans to watch Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s biopic
cricket

Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Virender Sehwag urges fans to wa...

Watch MS Dhoni review Sachin: A Billion Dreams​
cricket

Watch MS Dhoni review Sachin: A Billion Dreams​

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets