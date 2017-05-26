Instagram sees 120 million+ user engagement on IPL 10, Virat Kohli most 'loved' cricketer
Almost 120 million people engaged in 500 million interactions on Instagram during the 10th edition of IPL.
New Delhi: It would not be an exaggeration to call the IPL 10 final the most thrilling showdown in the tournament's history. The nail-biting last-ball finish was a perfect climax to a competition that entertained cricket fans for six weeks.
In this age of social media, players and teams make it a point to share engaging content on Instagram to connect with their fans. These days the popularity of a player or a team can be very well estimated by the number of followers they have on social media platforms.
According to an analysis done by Maxus Mesh, the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League was two times busier on social media than the 2016 edition.
Almost 120 million people engaged in 500 million interactions on Instagram during the 10th edition of IPL.
The finale on May 21 in which Mumbai Indians created history by winning the title for the third time, defeating Rising Pune Supergiant, was the busiest match. The nerve-wracking finish ensured that the game generated 5 lakh mentions.
Even though Shahrukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders could not make it to the final, still, they were the most popular team throughout the season. Champions Mumbai Indians were a close second.
Despite suffering from a poor run of form, Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli added most likes and followers on Instagram. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and AB de Villiers were the other two most popular cricketers during the tournament.
'Love' was the most used IPL-related emoticon during the league.
