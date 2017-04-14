IPL 10: Gautam Gambhir's 1-2-3-4 juggle catch leaves Virender Sehwag amused – Watch Video

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Gautam Gambhir orchestrated his side's emphatic performance with the bat with a superb unbeaten knock of 72 runs from 49 balls, guiding his team to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their first home game of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Gambhir's knock ensured KKR completed a smooth victory over Glenn Maxwell's KXIP, but there was one moment in the match when the skipper where the skipper couldn't prevent a fumble.

On the second last ball of the Punjab innings, Varun Aaron hit a ball high in the sky with Gambhir trying to get under to catch it. Before the Kolkata captain could complete the catch, he had already made 3 fumbles before finally being able to grab the ball firmly.

The manner in which the catch was completed did leave KXIP coach Virender Sehwag amused.

Chasing 171, Gambhir hammered the opposition with some fantastic shots as his overhauled the target in just 16.3 overs.

Player of the Match Sunil Narine, who opened the innings alongside Gambhir, made 37 off 18 balls.

The win for the KKR came after a painful loss against Mumbai Indians and they now have two victories from three games. For Kings XI Punjab, it was the first loss of the season after two emphatic wins.