IPL 10: Gautam Gambhir's 1-2-3-4 juggle catch leaves Virender Sehwag amused – Watch Video
Chasing 171, Gambhir hammered KXIP with some fantastic shots as his overhauled the target in just 16.3 overs.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Gautam Gambhir orchestrated his side's emphatic performance with the bat with a superb unbeaten knock of 72 runs from 49 balls, guiding his team to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their first home game of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.
Gambhir's knock ensured KKR completed a smooth victory over Glenn Maxwell's KXIP, but there was one moment in the match when the skipper where the skipper couldn't prevent a fumble.
On the second last ball of the Punjab innings, Varun Aaron hit a ball high in the sky with Gambhir trying to get under to catch it. Before the Kolkata captain could complete the catch, he had already made 3 fumbles before finally being able to grab the ball firmly.
The manner in which the catch was completed did leave KXIP coach Virender Sehwag amused.
Player of the Match Sunil Narine, who opened the innings alongside Gambhir, made 37 off 18 balls.
The win for the KKR came after a painful loss against Mumbai Indians and they now have two victories from three games. For Kings XI Punjab, it was the first loss of the season after two emphatic wins.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Gautam Gambhir
KKR
|
182Runs