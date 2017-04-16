IPL 2017: Aaron Finch misses crucial match against Mumbai Indians as his kit bag didn't arrive in time

New Delhi: The Gujarat Lions batsman Aaron Finch was forced to sit out of Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians due to a bizarre reason. And it was the lost kit bag.

Finch has reportedly left his kit bag in Rajkot and when it didn't turn up in time, the 30-year-old was replaced in the squad by Englishman Jason Roy.

The Aussie batsman scored a healthy 33 from 19 balls against Rising Pune Supergiant, and is one important player for Suresh Raina's outfit.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra shared the news once Raina announced during the toss at Wankhede Stadium.

Finch isn't playing because His Kit Bag Did Not Arrive. Yes. That's. Right. #IPL #MIvGL Can't anyone lend him the bat? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2017

Put into bat by the Indians, the Lions scored 176 for the lose of four wickets in their 20 overs' play, with Finch's replacement Roy hitting 14 off seven balls towards the end of the innings.