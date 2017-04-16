IPL 2017: Aaron Finch misses crucial match against Mumbai Indians as his kit bag didn't arrive in time
Finch has reportedly left his kit bag in Rajkot and when it didn't turn up in time, the 30-year-old was replaced in the squad by Englishman Jason Roy.
New Delhi: The Gujarat Lions batsman Aaron Finch was forced to sit out of Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians due to a bizarre reason. And it was the lost kit bag.
Finch has reportedly left his kit bag in Rajkot and when it didn't turn up in time, the 30-year-old was replaced in the squad by Englishman Jason Roy.
The Aussie batsman scored a healthy 33 from 19 balls against Rising Pune Supergiant, and is one important player for Suresh Raina's outfit.
Former India batsman Aakash Chopra shared the news once Raina announced during the toss at Wankhede Stadium.
Finch isn't playing because His Kit Bag Did Not Arrive. Yes. That's. Right. #IPL #MIvGL Can't anyone lend him the bat?
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2017
I can offer these two to Finch. Perhaps, too late. #MIvGL #IPL pic.twitter.com/Cca924TokH
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2017
Put into bat by the Indians, the Lions scored 176 for the lose of four wickets in their 20 overs' play, with Finch's replacement Roy hitting 14 off seven balls towards the end of the innings.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17 16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 17 20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performance, says they don't deserve to win
-
IPL 2017, Match 17: Rising Pune Supergiant bowlers defend 161 to stun Royal Challengers Bangalore
-
Unthinkable stumping: MS Dhoni sends back dangerous AB de Villiers in style — WATCH
-
IPL 2017, Match 16 - Rohit Sharma keeps calm to help Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions in last over thriller
-
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shares his love for opening, but ready to sacrifice for team
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli magic catch stuns Rising Pune Supergiant in Bengaluru — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Nitish Rana
MI
|
193Runs