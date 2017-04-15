IPL 2017: Beautiful Yami Gautam ROCKS in Delhi opening ceremony — WATCH
The Bollywood actress performed to 'Rum Whiskey’ from the film ‘VIcky Donor’ and ‘Nachenge Saari Raat’ from her other film ‘Junooniyat’.
New Delhi: The eighth and final opening ceremony of 2017 Indian Premier League witnessed Yami Gautam rocking Delhi crowd on Saturday at Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.
The ceremony ahead of the Delhi Daredevils-Kings XI Punjab match, however, started with Punjabi singer Raftaar performing on his famous song - ‘Dhakkad’ from the film ‘Dangal’- before singing a couple of his other blockbusters.
After the captains' interlude, wherein Zaheer Khan presented visiting skipper Glenn Maxwell with a memento, Gautam took over the event.
Her performance was followed by Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa's act. He belted out the very famous 'Tenu Suit suit karda'.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
