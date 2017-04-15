IPL 2017: Beautiful Yami Gautam ROCKS in Delhi opening ceremony — WATCH

New Delhi: The eighth and final opening ceremony of 2017 Indian Premier League witnessed Yami Gautam rocking Delhi crowd on Saturday at Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.

The ceremony ahead of the Delhi Daredevils-Kings XI Punjab match, however, started with Punjabi singer Raftaar performing on his famous song - ‘Dhakkad’ from the film ‘Dangal’- before singing a couple of his other blockbusters.

After the captains' interlude, wherein Zaheer Khan presented visiting skipper Glenn Maxwell with a memento, Gautam took over the event.

The Bollywood actress performed to 'Rum Whiskey’ from the film ‘VIcky Donor’ and ‘Nachenge Saari Raat’ from her other film ‘Junooniyat’.

Her performance was followed by Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa's act. He belted out the very famous 'Tenu Suit suit karda'.