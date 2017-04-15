IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
Yuvraj, 35, faced 16 balls to score 26 runs, which included two two fours and two hits over the boundary.
New Delhi: Yuvraj Singh is one of the cleanest hitters of cricket ball. On Saturday, the veteran Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder showcased his brilliance in an albeit short innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match at the historic Eden Gardens.
Yuvraj, 35, faced 16 balls to score 26 runs, which included two two fours and two hits over the boundary. And luckily, we have videos of both the sixes. Relish the sublime hits, courtesy IPL.
The first six was against Umesh Yadav, off the first ball off the 13th over, a full blooded lofted straight drive, and even more beautiful was the follow through. Classic. He followed it up with a four off the next ball. Here's the VIDEO link.
Second six was against Chris Woakes, off the first legal ball of the 15th over. A slower delivery, wide off, and Yuvi made the perfect connection, and the ball sailed over the cover boundary. Here's the VIDEO link.
His strokes enthralled the Eden Gardens crowd. KKR, defending 172/6, won the match by 17 runs.
