close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017: Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have task cut out against confident Kolkata Knight Riders

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have their task cut out when they take on a confident Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) square-up at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 11:17
IPL 2017: Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have task cut out against confident Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata: Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have their task cut out when they take on a confident Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) square-up at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

The David Warner-skippered visitors have looked in good touch in their first three matches albeit succumbing to the guile of Mumbai Indians' Harbhajan Singh and losing the previous encounter on the road.

Harbhajan, a veteran of 103 Tests and 236 ODIs for India, brought all his experience into play to dish out a miserly spell of four overs conceding just 23 runs with two wickets of SRH captain David Warner and Deepak Hooda.

The timely blow, especially of Warner who was looking good for his polished 49, stalled SRH'S charge as they managed to post 158 in their 20 overs which eventually proved insufficient as Rohit Sharma and co won by four wickets with more than an over remaining.

But the reversal has been more of an aberration as SRH showed their class in their victory marchA over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions in thr first two matches.

Against a weakened RCB -- who were without the services of captain Virat Kohli, star South African batsman AB De Villiers, and Indian opener KL Rahul -- SRH rode a whirlwind 27-ball 62 from seasoned campaigner Yuvraj Singh to post a mammoth 207 batting first, finally scripting a 35-run win.

Captain Warner (76, 45b; 6x4, 4x6) and compatriot Moises Henriques (52, 39b; 6x4, 0x6) made short work of Lions' modest 135 in their next game onwat to a nine-wicket triumph.

Besides the batsmen, 18-year old Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has started his maiden IPL stint with a bang, already having six wickets in his kitty.

But in KKR, the tourists will face a side basking in the glory of a marauding eight-wicket triumph over Kings XI Punjab on Thursday at the same venue.

Skipper Gautam Gambhir led from the front with an unbeaten 72 off 49 balls as the twice IPL champions recorded their season's first home victory in style with 21 balls to spare.

Sunil Narine vindicated his team's decision to promote him as an opening bat by cracking a 18-ball 37 to set the stage for his side's win with Robin Uthappa (26 off 16) and Manish Pandey (25 off 16 not out) getting starts.

While chasing, KKR seemed to be preferring a foil to Gambhir who would whack the ball from the outset.

Chris Lynn was just what the doctor had ordered as the Australian bludgeoned 93 off 41 balls in the first game against Gujarat Lions. But with him out for a lengthy period due to a shoulder injury, that option was gone.

Narine, much to everyone's surprise, filled the that role studiously on Thursday and KKR would be hoping the West Indian mystery spinner can continue that.

In nine matches played between the two teams, SRH have won only thrice, finishing second best six times.

TAGS

Sunrisers HyderabadIPL 2017Kolkata Knight RidersDavid Warner

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets