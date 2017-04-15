IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab – Top players to watch out for!
New Delhi: The evening just gets better as the two high-flying sides, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, lock horns in a highly anticipated ‘Derby of the north’ at Feroz Shah Kotla on April 15.
Hosting from its home arena for the first time this season, the Daredevils will be looking to continue with their form after the side had left Pune absolutely stunned in their last encounter with their applauding all-round performance.
While for the Kings XI Punjab, it will be a yet another crucial test for them on an alien track and a test of whether they can survive on away conditions.
Here are the players to watch out for today:-
Delhi Daredevils
Chris Morris- An epitome of a perfect T20 player- can get those important wickets at crucial junctures of the match, as well as come and cast a spell-bounding performance with the bat. In the team’s last encounter against Pune at MCA stadium, the South African international notched up a brilliant 39 off just nine deliveries striking at a record breaking strike rate of 422.22. Not only so, he has also been vicious with his changing pace variations when it comes to bowling.
Rishabh Pant- Playing at his home ground, the young lad from Uttarakhand will surely be a batsman to watch out for at this derby encounter. Brought at a price 19times the base value by the Daredevils last season, Pant has finally justified his place in the team with his knock of 57 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although it went in vain, but he earned immense applaud from some of the game's greats.
Kings XI Punjab
Glenn Maxwell- Placed among the most feared T20 batsman, the Victorian, as most expectedly, picked up the right note to start-off the 10th season of Indian Premier League. Until the last game, he came out twice to deliver a match-winning performance curling a whirlwind on the team’s home track. But fell en route to yet another fifty when the Kings travelled to Kolkata to face the knights. However, still in form and delighted to deliver it again, the pace attack of the Daredevils have much to fear about when the Aussie is at strike
Axar Patel- An underdog indeed, but it is his unpredictability that makes this all-rounder more viscious. He comes to bowl at important moments and gets those early wickets expected off him and with the bat, he has indeed struck a lot of boundaries, which has made the skipper confident enough to send him up the order to bar.
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
