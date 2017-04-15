close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab – Top players to watch out for!

While for the Kings XI Punjab, it will be a yet another crucial test for them on an alien track and a test of whether they can survive on away conditions.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:47
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab – Top players to watch out for!

New Delhi: The evening just gets better as the two high-flying sides, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, lock horns in a highly anticipated ‘Derby of the north’ at Feroz Shah Kotla on April 15.

Hosting from its home arena for the first time this season, the Daredevils will be looking to continue with their form after the side had left Pune absolutely stunned in their last encounter with their applauding all-round performance.

While for the Kings XI Punjab, it will be a yet another crucial test for them on an alien track and a test of whether they can survive on away conditions.

 

Here are the players to watch out for today:-

 

Delhi Daredevils

Chris Morris- An epitome of a perfect T20 player- can get those important wickets at crucial junctures of the match, as well as come and cast a spell-bounding performance with the bat. In the team’s last encounter against Pune at MCA stadium, the South African international notched up a brilliant 39 off just nine deliveries striking at a record breaking strike rate of 422.22. Not only so, he has also been vicious with his changing pace variations when it comes to bowling.

 

Rishabh Pant- Playing at his home ground, the young lad from Uttarakhand will surely be a batsman to watch out for at this derby encounter. Brought at a price 19times the base value by the Daredevils last season, Pant has finally justified his place in the team with his knock of 57 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although it went in vain, but he earned immense applaud from some of the game's greats.

 

Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell- Placed among the most feared T20 batsman, the Victorian, as most expectedly, picked up the right note to start-off the 10th season of Indian Premier League. Until the last game, he came out twice to deliver a match-winning performance curling a whirlwind on the team’s home track. But fell en route to yet another fifty when the Kings travelled to Kolkata to face the knights. However, still in form and delighted to deliver it again, the pace attack of the Daredevils have much to fear about when the Aussie is at strike

 

Axar Patel- An underdog indeed, but it is his unpredictability that makes this all-rounder more viscious. He comes to bowl at important moments and gets those early wickets expected off him and with the bat, he has indeed struck a lot of boundaries, which has made the skipper confident enough to send him up the order to bar.  

TAGS

IPL 2017IPL 10DDKXIP DD vs KXIPcricket news. Glenn MaxwellAxar PatelChris MorrisRishabh PantIPL news

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
IPLcricket

Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics ri...

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sporting Gijon, go six-pont clear
Football

La Liga: Real Madrid ride on Isco brace to edge past Sport...

I-League: Sony Norde&#039;s superb strike sinks Minerva Punjab to keep Mohun Bagan on top
Football

I-League: Sony Norde's superb strike sinks Minerva Pun...

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan

Bundesliga: &#039;Incredible&#039; Borussia Dortmund fight back tears to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt at home
Football

Bundesliga: 'Incredible' Borussia Dortmund fight...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run for first career pole
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas ends Lewis Hamilton run...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets