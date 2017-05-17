IPL 2017: Double-timing Virender Sehwag shares his secret to a happy married life
It was that proverbial 'caught between a rock and a hard place' moment for Sehwag when his wife, Aarti, wanted to watch a movie at theatre on the day of first IPL play-off match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant yesterday.
New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a gem of a advice for cricket fans who want to watch cricket matches, but at the same time also entertain their wives.
What he did was pretty impressive, considering the fact that it solved both the problems. And he took to Twitter to share his trick:
A happy wife means a happy Life. In a theatre ,watching match as wife watches a movie. Main bhi khush, Biwi bhi khush.
Simple joys.#MIvRPS pic.twitter.com/JulwjdzSe8
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 16, 2017
Then, it was up to his fans to approve the idea. Here are some fan feedbacks:
@virendersehwag Achha rasta nikale ho,sirji..
Digital India
— Mehul Topiwala (@TopiwalaMehul) May 16, 2017
@virendersehwag This Shows Real passion towards cricket.. U are completely awesome sir Such an inspiring personality for youngsters
— SD Suryanarayana (@sdsurya1998) May 16, 2017
@virendersehwag biwi agar khush nhi rahegi toh belan ka kharch badh jayega. Roz ek belan tutega.
— Rishabh Tripathi (@Rishabh13032001) May 16, 2017
@virendersehwag Aap ne life mei manage karna sikha diya thanx viru paaji
— Aditya Yadav (@AdityaY24112674) May 17, 2017
Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni and 17-year-old Washington Sundar starred as the visiting Pune side won the match by 20 runs to make the finals.
