close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017 Eliminator: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir all praise for his bowling unit

Two-time champions KKR defeated title holders Sunrisers by seven wickets in a rain-truncated match to enter the Qualifier 2 of IPL.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 02:04
IPL 2017 Eliminator: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir all praise for his bowling unit

Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir today credited his bowling unit for setting up the game for his side in the IPL Eliminator against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, here.

Two-time champions KKR defeated title holders Sunrisers by seven wickets in a rain-truncated match to enter the Qualifier 2 of IPL.

Opting to bowl first, KKR produced a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to first restrict Sunrisers to a modest 128 for seven and then overwhelmed the revised target of 48 in six overs with consummate ease.

"A lot of credit to the bowlers. They set the game up for us," Gambhir said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The bowlers restricting the Sunrisers batting to 128 was brilliant. There has been times when we've lacked intensity. And every run we stop on the field is one less to score and all 11 players were up for that," he said.

He, however was little disappointed with the batting effort while chasing the paltry revised target.

"We should have been more sensible with the batting, though," Gambhir said.

"It was a much better wicket than we played RCB on. It was coming onto the bat nicely in our innings. I think if you target 160 you will get a good score. You can't just go on looking for 200 every game."

Sunrisers skipper David Warner feels they were 30 runs short of what would have been a defendable score on this wicket.

""We were 30 runs short. It was quite a tough wicket to bat on. The ball was holding up a bit. It's been quite a disappointing wicket all season. And they bowled really well on it," said Warner.

"The way we batted wasn't good enough and six over games can be niggly. We had to come out with positive intent, got three wickets, but we knew they would come hard and it happened. We were good, as we were last time," he added.  

TAGS

IPL 2017IPL 10IPLIPL newsIPL 2017 EliminatorKKR vs SRHKKRKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadSRHNathan Coulter-Nilecricket newsGautam GambhirDavid Warner

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

IPL 2017: KKR defeat defending champs SRH by 7 wickets in rain-shortened Eliminator, play MI in Qualifier 2
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: KKR defeat defending champs SRH by 7 wickets in r...

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar&#039;s magical over which almost sealed the deal for Hyderabad against Kolkata in IPL Eliminator
IPLcricket

WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magical over which almost s...

Ireland Tri-series: Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham have Kiwis on cruise control over Bangladesh
IPLcricket

Ireland Tri-series: Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham have Kiwis on...

AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan dent Bengaluru FC&#039;s chances with 3-1 win in Kolkata
Football

AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan dent Bengaluru FC's chances with...

WATCH: Nathan Coulter-Nile marks a come-back with superb one-handed blinder to dismiss Chris Jordan in IPL 2017 Eliminator
IPLcricket

WATCH: Nathan Coulter-Nile marks a come-back with superb on...

WATCH: SRH batsman Vijay Shankar punishes Piyush Chawla with classy six in IPL eliminator against KKR
IPLcricket

WATCH: SRH batsman Vijay Shankar punishes Piyush Chawla wit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

SRH 128/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
KKR 48/3 (5.2 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
May 19, 2017 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant
T.B.C.
May 21, 2017 20:00 IST

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 486 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets