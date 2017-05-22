close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017 Final: Fans credit 'Praying Aunty' for MI's thrilling 1-run win over RPS, but who is she?

The aunty whose identity remained anonymous throughout the match was, in fact, Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 18:41
IPL 2017 Final: Fans credit &#039;Praying Aunty&#039; for MI&#039;s thrilling 1-run win over RPS, but who is she?

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians became fourth time lucky against Rising Pune Supergiant to claim a scintillating 1-run victory in the final of the Indian Premier League 2017 final. While MI bowlers' terrific fight back deserves the credit for their team's thrilling victory, Twitteratis think that the 'Praying Aunty' in stands should also be credited for the team's third title.

The aunty whose identity remained anonymous throughout the match was, in fact, Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal.

Chasing 130 to win, Pune looked primed for their maiden IPL title with skipper Steve Smith leading the charge and the team needing 11 runs off the final over with seven wickets in hand.

Australia`s former Ashes hero Johnson dismissed Manoj Tiwary and Smith off successive deliveries while Dan Christian ran himself out in the final ball of the over which yielded nine runs.

Smith topscored for his side with 51 off 50 balls while Ajinkya Rahane made 44 upfront but Pune never got the late assault despite having wickets in hand and finished 128-6.

"It was a great game of cricket and I hope the crowd enjoyed it," said MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

"To defend such a modest total, the first thing you need is self-belief and I told the boys we can do it. It was a great effort by the team, hats off to them," he added.

TAGS

IPL 2017 FINALMumbai IndiansRising Pune SupergiantMI vs RPSMI AuntyNita AmbaniNita Ambani's motherPurnima Dalal

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce return to Indian Premier League
IPLcricket

Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce r...

IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma after 1st innings
IPLcricket

IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumb...

Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail or Umar Amin to replace &#039;unfit&#039; Umar Akmal, says Inzamam-ul-Haq
cricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail or Umar Amin to replace...

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Alexander Zverev enters top 10
Tennis

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Alexander Zvere...

WATCH: Jinder Mahal dethrones Randy Orton, becomes first Indian-origin wrestler to win WWE Championship
Other Sports

WATCH: Jinder Mahal dethrones Randy Orton, becomes first In...

Ravichandran Ashwin&#039;s tweet backfires as Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL final
IPLcricket

Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet backfires as Mumbai Indian...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets