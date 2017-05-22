IPL 2017 Final: Fans credit 'Praying Aunty' for MI's thrilling 1-run win over RPS, but who is she?
The aunty whose identity remained anonymous throughout the match was, in fact, Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal.
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians became fourth time lucky against Rising Pune Supergiant to claim a scintillating 1-run victory in the final of the Indian Premier League 2017 final. While MI bowlers' terrific fight back deserves the credit for their team's thrilling victory, Twitteratis think that the 'Praying Aunty' in stands should also be credited for the team's third title.
Great victory yesterday for @mipaltan @mumbaiindians . One cute Aunty's prayers were with u all. #IPLfinal #IPL #IPL2017 #MIvRPS #MI pic.twitter.com/n93NUJD2yC
— Yogesh Shanbhag (@sportz4urlife) May 22, 2017
To be honest Mumbai Indians won because of this old lady's Prayer.#IPLfinal #IPL #RisingPuneSupergiant #RSPVSMI #RPSvsMI #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/WxzfYHFVpu
— Astik (@bhaveshastik) May 21, 2017
Sincere thanks to that aunty in the crowd who was praying for us!!! Jeet gaye paltan!!!!! #MI #IPLfinal @mipaltan
— Saniya Sayyed (@MI_1045) May 21, 2017
The aunty whose identity remained anonymous throughout the match was, in fact, Nita Ambani's mother Purnima Dalal.
@BuzzFeedIndia That is Mrs. Ambani's mother. Popularly referred to as "nani". The lucky charm.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 22, 2017
Certified Mumbai Indians fan and Mrs. Nita Ambani’s mother, Purnimaben Dalal did all she could to bring the IPL trophy home. #ThankYouNani pic.twitter.com/SIlxdMDOaL
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 22, 2017
@TroluKejri Nita Ambani's mother, Purnima Dalal
Thank you dadiji pic.twitter.com/GGj6Y8a1z1
— adik's (@MeKhandare) May 21, 2017
Chasing 130 to win, Pune looked primed for their maiden IPL title with skipper Steve Smith leading the charge and the team needing 11 runs off the final over with seven wickets in hand.
Australia`s former Ashes hero Johnson dismissed Manoj Tiwary and Smith off successive deliveries while Dan Christian ran himself out in the final ball of the over which yielded nine runs.
Smith topscored for his side with 51 off 50 balls while Ajinkya Rahane made 44 upfront but Pune never got the late assault despite having wickets in hand and finished 128-6.
"It was a great game of cricket and I hope the crowd enjoyed it," said MI skipper Rohit Sharma.
"To defend such a modest total, the first thing you need is self-belief and I told the boys we can do it. It was a great effort by the team, hats off to them," he added.
