close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: It's Team Dhoni now! Pune pay ULTIMATE TRIBUTE to former captain ahead of Sunday's title clash

This season, under Steve Smith's leadership, the Pune-based franchise punched above their weight, and did well to reach the title round, but their campaign was fraught with crisis, which mainly arose from the sacking of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of the team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 22:04
IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: It&#039;s Team Dhoni now! Pune pay ULTIMATE TRIBUTE to former captain ahead of Sunday&#039;s title clash

New Delhi: Unexpected Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 finalists Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) have finally acknowledged the fact that there actually exists a team called MS Dhoni, just in time ahead of Sunday's final.

Dhoni, the former India captain, is an institution within the institution called cricket; and to his fans, 'Captain Cool' is a demi-god. But during the course of the season, RPS owners seemed to have infuriated, or rather offended many of Dhoni's fans by knowingly or unknowingly belittling India's most successful captain ever.

But, RPS will enter their last game in the cash-rich tournament knowing well enough that they have got the blessings of millions of fans, thanks to a humbling Twitter post. For the record, there will be no RPS come next season. Along with The Gujarat Lions, RPS were roped in to fill the absence of suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after a Supreme Court order following the infamous 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal which rocked the league.

And it's safe to assume that Dhoni will be headed to Chennai, when the now-suspended teams make a return to the IPL fold next year. Dhoni had previously led the Chennai franchise to two IPL titles.

This season, under Steve Smith's leadership, the Pune-based franchise punched above their weight, and did well to reach the title round, but their campaign was fraught with crisis, which mainly arose from the sacking of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of the team.

There was also one Harsh Goenka, brother of team owner Sanjiv, who every now and then, played the role of an instigator to perfection. It's a different matter that Harsh, most of the time, ended up becoming the butt of all jokes as Dhoni fans took no exception to his myriad of claims pertaining to the former captain's leadership qualities and form.

But on the eve of the grand finale against their neighbours from Mumbai, the Pune-based team has adopted a new name, that of Team Dhoni. They sure know the importance of Dhoni, and his ability to finish off any contest. Well, they also paid rich tributes to possibly the greatest finisher of the game, who patented a cricket shot called Helicopter Shot to be used is dire situations.

This unprecedented step will sure becalm many of Dhoni's enraged fans. Here's the tweet which made the difference:

Dhoni played one of his typical knocks in the Qualifier 1 to beat Mumbai Indians, again. His 26-ball 40 with the help of five sixes helped Pune post a fighting total of 162 last Tuesday. And it proved more than enough for them.

TAGS

MD Dhoniipl finalIndian Premie LeagueMumbai Indians VS Rising Pune SupergiantTeam DhoniSteve SmithHarsh Goenkacricket news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: How Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant reached Sunday&#039;s grand finale
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: How Mumbai Indians and Rising Pu...

WATCH: When Virat Kohli UNSUCCESSFULLY tried to play Helicopter Shot at MS Dhoni&#039;s home ground
cricket

WATCH: When Virat Kohli UNSUCCESSFULLY tried to play Helico...

IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: All you need to know about the big final
IPLcricket

IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: All you...

Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza knocked out of French Open precursor
Tennis

Rome Masters: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza knocked out of Fre...

Sports Minister Vijay Goel promises to seek details before sending anyone to Olympics
Other Sports

Sports Minister Vijay Goel promises to seek details before...

La Liga Season Finale Preview: Real Madrid on verge of long-awaited title
Football

La Liga Season Finale Preview: Real Madrid on verge of long...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

MI 111/4 (14.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets
KKR 107 (18.5 ov)
Rising Pune Supergiant
Mumbai Indians
Match begins at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets