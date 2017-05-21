IPL 2017 final: MI vs RPS – Two-time winners up against nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant in high-voltage match

New Delhi: Keeping their incredible run in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in mind, Mumbai Indians (MI) are clearly the favourites to win their third title against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final today. However, Steve Smith's men have a mental edge over their opponents having defeated them thrice in the tournament.

Despite ending up as the table-toppers after the league stage, Pune was one side which made Rohit Sharma's team look like a mediocre squad. After losing twice to Pune in the league stage, Mumbai suffered a 20-run loss against RPS at the Wankhede Stadium in Qualifier 1.

RPS, who ended up at seventh position in the points table last year, performed exceptionally well in the second half of the tournament where they looked like the team to beat.

One reason why Mumbai are still the favourites in the final today, is the experience they have in their squad. Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu are all players who have had the experience of playing in an IPL final with the same team. Not to forget, Mumbai lifted the coveted crown in 2013 as well as 2015.

On the other hand, Pune, who will play their maiden IPL final today, comparatively have lesser number of players who have appeared in an IPL final. A lot will depend on MS Dhoni, the former Pune skipper, who will be playing in a record seventh IPL final. The likes of Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Manoj Tiwary and others can take plenty of tips from the Ranchi-born cricketer ahead of the much-awaited encounter.

Since Pune will not be a part of the cash-rich tournament from next year onwards, Smith's men would want to prove a point by lifting their maiden trophy today. At the same time, Mumbai will leave no stone unturned in order to lift their third IPL trophy, which will make them the most successful team in the tournament after Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, who have won the tournament twice.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (wk), Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson, Nitish Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Tim Southee, Jitesh Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Manoj Tiwary, Rajat Bhatia, Lockie Ferguson, Dan Christian, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Ankush Bains, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ashok Dinda, Mayank Agarwal, Jaskaran Singh, Ishwar Pandey, Milind Tandon.