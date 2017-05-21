close
IPL 2017 final: RPS coach Stephen Fleming hails 'outstanding' communication between Steve Smith, MS Dhoni

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming has sought to dispel rumours of a rift between stalwarts Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Steve Smith as they chase their maiden Indian Premier League title in Sunday`s final against the Mumbai Indians.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 13:04
IPL 2017 final: RPS coach Stephen Fleming hails &#039;outstanding&#039; communication between Steve Smith, MS Dhoni

Telangana: Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming has sought to dispel rumours of a rift between stalwarts Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Steve Smith as they chase their maiden Indian Premier League title in Sunday`s final against the Mumbai Indians.

Fleming said the duo`s "outstanding" relationship was key to the Supergiant`s success this season, despite persistent grumblings of disunity between the pair.

"Between the two of them it has been outstanding," Fleming told reporters on Saturday in Hyderabad, where the final will be battled out.

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me.

"So it has been (a) great dynamic to be part of."

Dhoni, an Indian batting legend and the IPL`s most successful ever captain, led Pune in their debut season last year but was replaced this edition by Australian captain Smith.

Rumoured difficulties between the pair were blamed for the Supergiant`s hot and cold form early in the season, but the chatter petered out as the side came into their own later on.

Pune are the only team to have defeated Mumbai Indians in the tenth edition. Smith's men have got the better of the two-time IPL winners for three times in a row.

It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai can forget what happened in the tournament and focus on the summit clash.

