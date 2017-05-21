IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: A look back at their past encounters

New Delhi: As the two Maharashtrian franchises, Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant, gear up for the big Sunday Finale, let us take a walk down memory lane to look at past encounters...

1) MI vs RPS, April 9, at Wankhede Stadium: This was the opening game of the season and it featured debutant Rising Pune Supergiant taking on two-time champions Mumbai Indians. Opting to bat first, Mumbai stumbled to 68/7 in the 16th over, but a late blitz from Harbhajan Singh (45) pushed them up to post a paltry 122. A 78-run opening stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Faf du Plessis with little assistance from Kevin Pietersen and RPS chased it down well with 14.4 overs.

Man of the match – Ajinkya Rahane

2) RPS vs MI, May 1, MCA Stadium: Mumbai once again won the toss and this time decided to chase and it did the work. Saurabh Tiwary scored 57 and Steve Smith notched up 45 as Pune registred a total of 159. And it was skipper Rohit Sharma's elegancy that overshadowed their efforts. A patient knock of 85 runs by Rohit and MI successfully chased down the total to win by 8 wickets. This is MI's only win so far in two seasons.

3) RPS vs MI, April 6, MCA Stadium: Skipper Steve Smith and opener Rahane scored their respective fifties while unsold Imran Tahir proved his worth with 3/28 as RPS registered their second win in the 10th season of IPL.

4) MI vs RPS, April 24, at Wankhede Stadium: Put to bat first, Pune openers – Rahul Tripathi (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (38), stitched a splendid 78-run stand. But that didn't seem enough as the visitors ceased to a modest 160/6. And this is when Ben Stokes emerged as a hero. He took two important wickets in the last over to keep Pune's momentum going. RPS won by just three runs.

5) MI vs RPS, May 16, Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai went in as favourites with Pune looking all jittery in the absence of Imran Tahir and Ben Stokes. But an all-round performance from the visitors and Pune continued their dominance over Mumbai at Wankhede stadium. Rahane, Tiwary scored their fifties and Dhoni notched up 5 sixes to score 40 off 26 as Pune set forth a total of 163. A pace-spin combo of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, who scalped three-wickets each as RPS won by 20 runs. The win saw Pune take the shorter route to the finale.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: RPS lead by 4-1 in their past five encounters.