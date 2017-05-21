close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: A look back at their past encounters

As the two Maharashtrian franchises, Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant, gear up for the big Sunday Finale, let us take a walk down memory lane to look at past encounters...

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 18:41
IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: A look back at their past encounters

New Delhi: As the two Maharashtrian franchises, Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant, gear up for the big Sunday Finale, let us take a walk down memory lane to look at past encounters...

1) MI vs RPS, April 9, at Wankhede Stadium: This was the opening game of the season and it featured debutant Rising Pune Supergiant taking on two-time champions Mumbai Indians. Opting to bat first, Mumbai stumbled to 68/7 in the 16th over, but a late blitz from Harbhajan Singh (45) pushed them up to post a paltry 122. A 78-run opening stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Faf du Plessis with little assistance from Kevin Pietersen and RPS chased it down well with 14.4 overs.
Man of the match – Ajinkya Rahane

2) RPS vs MI, May 1, MCA Stadium: Mumbai once again won the toss and this time decided to chase and it did the work. Saurabh Tiwary scored 57 and Steve Smith notched up 45 as Pune registred a total of 159. And it was skipper Rohit Sharma's elegancy that overshadowed their efforts. A patient knock of 85 runs by Rohit and MI successfully chased down the total to win by 8 wickets. This is MI's only win so far in two seasons.

3) RPS vs MI, April 6, MCA Stadium: Skipper Steve Smith and opener Rahane scored their respective fifties while unsold Imran Tahir proved his worth with 3/28 as RPS registered their second win in the 10th season of IPL.

4) MI vs RPS, April 24, at Wankhede Stadium: Put to bat first, Pune openers – Rahul Tripathi (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (38), stitched a splendid 78-run stand. But that didn't seem enough as the visitors ceased to a modest 160/6. And this is when Ben Stokes emerged as a hero. He took two important wickets in the last over to keep Pune's momentum going. RPS won by just three runs.

5) MI vs RPS, May 16, Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai went in as favourites with Pune looking all jittery in the absence of Imran Tahir and Ben Stokes. But an all-round performance from the visitors and Pune continued their dominance over Mumbai at Wankhede stadium. Rahane, Tiwary scored their fifties and Dhoni notched up 5 sixes to score 40 off 26 as Pune set forth a total of 163. A pace-spin combo of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar, who scalped three-wickets each as RPS won by 20 runs. The win saw Pune take the shorter route to the finale.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: RPS lead by 4-1 in their past five encounters.

TAGS

IPL 2017IPL 10IPLIPL newsIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2017 FINALIPL 10 finalRPS vs MIMIRPSRising Pune SupergiantRohit SharmaSteve SmithMS DhoniLasith Malingacricket news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI — Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad
IPLcricket

LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI —...

RPS skipper Steve Smith brings down curtain on &#039;incredible&#039; 4-month India trip with emotional post
IPLcricket

RPS skipper Steve Smith brings down curtain on 'incred...

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant – Players to watch out for!
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant –...

LIVE Sunday Football: Premier League, La Liga and Federation Cup scores and updates
Football

LIVE Sunday Football: Premier League, La Liga and Federatio...

Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Barcelona&#039;s Neymar
English Premier LeagueFootball

Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Barcelo...

RPS coach Stephen Fleming defends under-fire MS Dhoni, hails him as &#039;one of the most successful players&#039; in IPL history
IPLcricket

RPS coach Stephen Fleming defends under-fire MS Dhoni, hail...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Rising Pune Supergiant
Mumbai Indians
Match begins at 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets