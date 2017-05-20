close
IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir shares emotional message for fans post Qualifier 2 defeat against Mumbai Indians

Krunal Pandya`s unbeaten 30-ball 45 and leg-spinner Karn Sharma's 4-wicket haul helped MI record a facile six-wicket win over KKR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 11:51
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders saw their terrific run in the Indian Premier League 2017 come to an end with a defeat against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifer 2, and now their skipper Gautam Gambhir has come out to thank fans for their support. (IPL - Full Coverage)

Krunal Pandya`s unbeaten 30-ball 45 and leg-spinner Karn Sharma's 4-wicket haul helped MI record a facile six-wicket win over KKR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday, setting up a clash with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the tournament final.

Mumbai leg-spinner Karn Sharma (4/16) took four wickets to bowl out KKR for a paltry 107 in 18.5 overs, dismissing Sunil Narine (10), Gautam Gambhir (12), Colin de Grandhomme (0) and Ishank Jaggi (28) to derail KKR`s innings.

READ: Yuvraj Singh leaves a SPECIAL message after KKR' defeat against MI in Qualifer 2

A devastated Gambhir took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the result.

"Tks for being a wonderful support 4 @KKRiders,but 4 u all this journey won't have been fun. Tried our best may b our best wasn't good enuff," Gambhir tweeted.

After six overs, KKR could muster just 25/3, and captain Gambhir lost his wicket five balls into the seventh over. The southpaw was looked good before playing against the turn off Karn for Hardik Pandya to pouch the ball at deep midwicket.

Keeping veteran tweaker Harbhajan Singh on the bench, Karn vindicated his captain`s faith in him by taking the wicket of Colin de Grandhomme in the next delivery, pinging the New Zealander on his backfoot for an easy leg before decision.

Chasing just 108, Krunal joined hands with skipper Rohit Sharma for a 54-run fourth wicket stand to steady Mumbai`s ship after early hiccups which left them on 34/3 at one stage.

Rohit (26) gave away his wicket cheaply, picking out Ankit Rajpoot at deep square leg off Nathan Coulter-Nile`s delivery.

KKR caused a flutter among Mumbai ranks scalping three wickets inside the first six overs, but it just wasn't enough.

(With IANS inputs)

