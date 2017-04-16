IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell gives shocking reply to reporter who questioned his struggle against leg-spinner

New Delhi: After suffering a 51-run defeat against Delhi Daredevils in their Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday, Kings XI Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell took out his frustration to a reporter when the question came to his fallacy against spin.

At the post match in Delhi, the flambouyant Aussie batsman was posed with his ability to play spin, considering he got out second ball for a duck to Amit Mishra.

“That’s a shocking question... Do you understand in the last three games I’ve hit leg-spinners for six repeatedly? “S*** question,” retorted Maxwell.

His choice of words seemed ludicrous, but the 28-year-old's anger was justified. The skipper has had a good tournament so far in the 2017 edition of IPL, scoring 59 runs at a good strike-rate of 184.38.

He has also hit fives sixes and four fours.

In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Maxwell hit leg-spinner Piyush Chawla a six and two fours of successive deliveries.

In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he handled Yuzvendra Chahal pretty well, and also hit a six to end the chase.

Before that, in their season opener against Rising Pune Supergiant, Maxwell hit Imran Tahir for successive sixes in the 16th over to once again set up the win while chasing.

For the record, in the recently concluded India-Australia series, the middle-order batsman put up a sterling performance, scoring his maiden Test hundred against a bowling attack which had the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.