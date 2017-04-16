close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell gives shocking reply to reporter who questioned his struggle against leg-spinner

For the record, in the recently concluded India-Australia series, the middle-order batsman put up a sterling performance, scoring his maiden Test hundred against a bowling attack which had the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 18:55
IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell gives shocking reply to reporter who questioned his struggle against leg-spinner

New Delhi: After suffering a 51-run defeat against Delhi Daredevils in their Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday, Kings XI Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell took out his frustration to a reporter when the question came to his fallacy against spin.

At the post match in Delhi, the flambouyant Aussie batsman was posed with his ability to play spin, considering he got out second ball for a duck to Amit Mishra.

“That’s a shocking question... Do you understand in the last three games I’ve hit leg-spinners for six repeatedly? “S*** question,” retorted Maxwell.

His choice of words seemed ludicrous, but the 28-year-old's anger was justified. The skipper has had a good tournament so far in the 2017 edition of IPL, scoring 59 runs at a good strike-rate of 184.38.

He has also hit fives sixes and four fours.

In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Maxwell hit leg-spinner Piyush Chawla a six and two fours of successive deliveries.

In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he handled Yuzvendra Chahal pretty well, and also hit a six to end the chase.

Before that, in their season opener against Rising Pune Supergiant, Maxwell hit Imran Tahir for successive sixes in the 16th over to once again set up the win while chasing.

For the record, in the recently concluded India-Australia series, the middle-order batsman put up a sterling performance, scoring his maiden Test hundred against a bowling attack which had the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

TAGS

Glenn MaxwellIPL newsDelhi DaredevilsIndian Premier Leaguekings xi punjabReporterAmit Mishracricket news

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB&#039;s performance, says they don&#039;t deserve to win
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performan...

I-League: East Bengal drop out of title race with fourth successive loss
Football

I-League: East Bengal drop out of title race with fourth su...

Singapore Open champ Sai Praneeth has quality but he needs consistency: Pullela Gopichand
BadmintonOther Sports

Singapore Open champ Sai Praneeth has quality but he needs...

Champions League: Craig Shakespeare hopes skipper Wes Morgan will be fit for second leg against Atletico Madrid
Football

Champions League: Craig Shakespeare hopes skipper Wes Morga...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel triumphs as Lewis Hamilton pays penalty
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel triumphs as Lewis Hami...

Premier league: Jose Mourinho revels as Manchester United stun leaders Chelsea at home
Football

Premier league: Jose Mourinho revels as Manchester United s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

MI 177/4 (19.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
GL 176/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/9 (20.0 ov)
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs
RPS 161/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils
Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17, 2017 16:00 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
April 17, 2017 20:00 IST

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 17  16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 17  20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 5 4 1 8
KKR 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RPS 5 2 3 4
GL 4 1 3 2
RCB 5 1 4 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Nitish Rana
MI
193
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 182 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 180 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Imran Tahir
RPS | 8 Wickets
3 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets