IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
The wicket-keeper batsman usually opened for KKR, but this season, he has got limited opportunities.
New Delhi: Robin Uthappa on Saturday played a brilliant knock of 68 runs off 39 balls to set up a 17-run win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.
Uthappa, 31, came after the fall of make-shift opener Sunil Narine in the third over, and lasted for 12 overs. He hit five fours and four sixes, at an strike rate of 174.35.
Here's his knock:
The wicket-keeper batsman usually opened for KKR, but this season, he has got limited opportunities. In their match, against the Gujarat Lions, he was needed in the chase with skipper Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn chasing down 183 in a record performance.
In the match against Mumbai Indians, he managed just 4 batting first down. Then he made a decent 26 off 22 in their comfortable win against Kings XI Punjab.
-
