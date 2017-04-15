close
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH

The wicket-keeper batsman usually opened for KKR, but this season, he has got limited opportunities.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 21:48
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR&#039;s win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
Courtesy: Facebook (@IPL)

New Delhi: Robin Uthappa on Saturday played a brilliant knock of 68 runs off 39 balls to set up a 17-run win for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

Uthappa, 31, came after the fall of make-shift opener Sunil Narine in the third over, and lasted for 12 overs. He hit five fours and four sixes, at an strike rate of 174.35.

Here's his knock:

The wicket-keeper batsman usually opened for KKR, but this season, he has got limited opportunities. In their match, against the Gujarat Lions, he was needed in the chase with skipper Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn chasing down 183 in a record performance.

In the match against Mumbai Indians, he managed just 4 batting first down. Then he made a decent 26 off 22 in their comfortable win against Kings XI Punjab.

TAGS

Robin UthappaIPL videoKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadEden Gardenscricket videoSunil NarineKKRcricket news

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets