IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard bullet knocks out captain Rohit Sharma — WATCH

It happened off the second ball of the 17th over, and the duo went on to share a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket to set up the win.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 21:17
IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard bullet knocks out captain Rohit Sharma — WATCH
Courtesy: Facebook (@IPL)

New Delhi: Kieron Pollard is one of the best strikers of cricket ball. That fact was laid bare in front of everyone on Sunday, when the big West Indian took out his captain Rohit Sharma with a bullet shot.

Chasing a 177-run target set by the Gujarat Lions at Wankhede Stadium in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Mumbai needed a good stand in the middle after the fall of Jos Buttler in the 12th over.

Sharma was joined by Pollard, and they were rebuilding the innings, when Pollard hit back a Andre Tye delivery, straight. The ball hit Sharma on the side of his right knee, the the skipper was there on the floor, in pain.

Here's the video:

It happened off the second ball of the 17th over, and the duo went on to share a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket to set up the win.

Kieron PollardRohit SharmaIPL videocricket videoMumbai IndiansGujarat LionsWankhede StadiumIndian Premier Leaguecricket news

