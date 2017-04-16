IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard bullet knocks out captain Rohit Sharma — WATCH
It happened off the second ball of the 17th over, and the duo went on to share a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket to set up the win.
New Delhi: Kieron Pollard is one of the best strikers of cricket ball. That fact was laid bare in front of everyone on Sunday, when the big West Indian took out his captain Rohit Sharma with a bullet shot.
Chasing a 177-run target set by the Gujarat Lions at Wankhede Stadium in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Mumbai needed a good stand in the middle after the fall of Jos Buttler in the 12th over.
Sharma was joined by Pollard, and they were rebuilding the innings, when Pollard hit back a Andre Tye delivery, straight. The ball hit Sharma on the side of his right knee, the the skipper was there on the floor, in pain.
Here's the video:
It happened off the second ball of the 17th over, and the duo went on to share a 68-run stand for the fourth wicket to set up the win.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17 16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 17 20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performance, says they don't deserve to win
-
IPL 2017, Match 17: Rising Pune Supergiant bowlers defend 161 to stun Royal Challengers Bangalore
-
Unthinkable stumping: MS Dhoni sends back dangerous AB de Villiers in style — WATCH
-
IPL 2017, Match 16 - Rohit Sharma keeps calm to help Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions in last over thriller
-
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shares his love for opening, but ready to sacrifice for team
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli magic catch stuns Rising Pune Supergiant in Bengaluru — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Nitish Rana
MI
|
193Runs