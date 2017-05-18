close
IPL 2017: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir hails bowlers after sealing Qualifier 2 berth with win over SRH

Kolkata will now take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 which is scheduled to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 19.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 11:57
Bangalore: Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a rain-affected match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday night.

After opting to bowl first, KKR bowlers were right on the money from the word go as David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan failed to get Hyderabad to a decent start. On a slow wicket, SRH struggled to score boundaries and were bowled out for just 128 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 48 to win in six overs after rain and wet outfield ate up a large chunk of playing time, forcing Duckworth-Lewis method to come into play, Gambhir steadied the ship after KKR were 12/3 at one stage with an unbeaten 19-ball 32.

Gambhir was full of praise for his bowlers, who stuck with their line and length against all batsmen.

"A lot of credit to the bowlers. They set the game up for us," Gambhir said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"The bowlers restricting the Sunrisers batting to 128 was brilliant. There has been times when we've lacked intensity. And every run we stop on the field is one less to score and all 11 players were up for that," he said.

He, however was little disappointed with the batting effort while chasing the paltry revised target.

"We should have been more sensible with the batting, though," Gambhir said.

Chasing a paltry total, KKR were in a spot of bother having lost three wickets for just 12 runs. But Gambhir resurrected the innings and remained unbeaten on 32 runs off 25 balls.

Kolkata will now take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 which is scheduled to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 19.

TAGS

Kolkata Knight RidersGautam GambhirKKR vs SRHIPL 2017cricket news

Live Score Card

SRH 128/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
KKR 48/3 (5.2 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
May 19, 2017 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant
T.B.C.
May 21, 2017 20:00 IST

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 486 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets