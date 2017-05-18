close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir posts brilliant message for David Warner-led SRH, post win in Eliminator

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-affected match to advance into yet another final in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 19:05
IPL 2017: KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir posts brilliant message for David Warner-led SRH, post win in Eliminator

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-affected match to advance into yet another final in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Batting first, David Warner-led SRH put up a lowly 128/7 on the board in 20 overs, post which the skies opened up and play was stopped for more than three hours.

After testing the patience of the cricket fans, finally at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, a six-over second innings was played with KKR needing just 48 runs to win via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Chasing the paltry total, KKR got off to a horrible start as they lost three big wickets with just 12 runs on board. But skipper Gautam Gambhir steadied the ship guiding the team to a seven-wicket win with an unbeaten 32-run knock.

After the win, the Delhi batsman left a brilliant message for SRH, who were one of the most balanced teams in the competition.

"Satisfying win but my heart goes out 2 @SunRisers,tough 2 fathom such a loss. U r a champion side @VVSLaxman281 @YUVSTRONG12 @davidwarner31," the left-hander tweeted.

 Warner and co had every right to feel dejected as they were not given the full quota of 20 overs to defend their target.

Batting great and panel expert Sunil Gavaskar also said in the post-match show that even if SRH had the best bowling attack in the world, it would have been next to impossible to defend a total of 48 with 10 wickets in hand.

KKR play nemesis Mumbai Indians on Friday for a place in the final. Rising Pune Supergiant are already there.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Gautam GambhirKKR vs SRHDuckworth-Lewis methodIPL 2017cricket news

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven finals in cash-rich tournament
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to reach seven f...

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq claims Pakistan can beat India, and win the coveted trophy
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq cla...

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to officially unveil air-conditioned stadium on Friday
Football

2022 FIFA World Cup: Qatar to officially unveil air-conditi...

After French Open snub, Maria Sharapova gets wildcard in key pre-Wimbledon event in Birmingham
Tennis

After French Open snub, Maria Sharapova gets wildcard in ke...

ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manish Pandey in India squad
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Dinesh Karthik replaces injured Manis...

Mohammad Kaif&#039;s GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kulbhushan Jadhav row and cricketer&#039;s Islamic name will make every Indian proud
cricket

Mohammad Kaif's GENTLE reply to Pakistani troll on Kul...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

SRH 128/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
KKR 48/3 (5.2 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
May 19, 2017 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant
T.B.C.
May 21, 2017 20:00 IST

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 486 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets