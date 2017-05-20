IPL 2017: League defeats against RPS won't affect our final performance, feels MI bowler Karn Sharma
Mumbai had lost all the three matches against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Steve Smith's side in league stages.
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians' Karn Sharma is confident of winning the IPL final against Rising Pune Supergiant even though they had lost all three league matches against them.
"We are fully prepared and we will win the finals. That is for sure. The losses were in the past," he told reporters in post-match press conference here.
Mumbai had lost all the three matches against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Steve Smith's side in league stages.
Asked was there any pressure on him justify his selection over Harbhajan Singh, the Railways leg-break bowler said that the decision is not in his hands and gets motivated by the thought of performing well and winning match for the team.
"That is not in my hands. The team needs me at that time and I just want to bowl well and win the match for them. That's more important. I am working hard even when I am not playing. The main motivation when I get a game is to perform for the team and help the team win," Sharma said.
Asked what was his strategy to get KKR's left-handers Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir, Sharma said the team had different plans for different batsmen.
For Narine, they were asked to bowl stump to stump line as he swings his bat at every possible opportunity.
"We have different plans for different batsmen. For Narine, we wanted to bowl at the stumps because he has a very good bat swing. We had different plans for different batsmen and that's what I executed," he said.
Replying to a query, Sharma said T20 is about momentum and hence the team won the game despite the wicket being a bit slow.
"It was a little bit slow. It was not like the earlier Bangalore wickets. But it was good that we bowled well from the start and got wickets. T20 is all about momentum. We started well in the first six overs and that's why we won the game," he said.
Even KKR's Piyush Chawla conceded that it was a slow track but 107 was never going to be enough.
"It was a slow wicket, not a regular Bangalore wicket but getting out for 107 is not enough, we need to work hard on our batting," Chawla said.
Chawla defended the shot selection of some of the KKR batsmen.
"It (shot selection) completely depends on the batsman; if someone is good at something then they back themselves. Sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn't. Once you are defending 107 runs then you try and get wickets at regular intervals. We didn't bat well that's why we managed to get just 107."
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
IPL 10 Final, Preview: Giants from Mumbai eye hat-trick of titles against Pune Supergiant's maiden chase
-
IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Rahul Tripathi vows to produce 'Supergiant' effort in Pune's maiden final
-
IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: How Maharashtra Derby turned around to become battle between MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma
-
IPL: Ricky Ponting names best batsmen, bowlers and fielders of 2017 season
-
IPL 2017: League defeats against RPS won't affect our final performance, feels MI bowler Karn Sharma
-
IPL10: This season has helped me evolve as player, feels RPS batsman Manoj Tiwary
-
IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir shares emotional message for fans post Qualifier 2 defeat against Mumbai Indians
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs