IPL 2017: Like millions of others, Jonty Rhodes' daughter India too is a huge fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been in sensational form across formats in the last few years, has a huge fan following in India. Not just in India, but Kohli has fans all across the world.

The new member to join Kohli's fan base is former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes' daughter India.

Rhodes, who has been in integral part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, posted a photograph of her adorable daughter.

"It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan," the South African tweeted.

It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/V7j3em2zSP — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 17, 2017

Kohli soon acknowledged the tweet saying, "@JontyRhodes8 #IndiaRhodes Cuteness overload! Wonder what she's carrying in that little bag? @pumacricket."

It would be interesting to see whether Rhodes will reveal the content of India's bag.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a forgettable campaign this year where they ended up at the bottom in the points table, Mumbai Indians will have another shot at reaching the final after losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Qualifier 2 will be played between Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 19.