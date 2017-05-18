close
IPL 2017: Like millions of others, Jonty Rhodes' daughter India too is a huge fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Jonty Rhodes, widely regarded as the finest fielder to have played the game, posted an adorable photograph of his daughter India Rhodes with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 12:21
IPL 2017: Like millions of others, Jonty Rhodes&#039; daughter India too is a huge fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been in sensational form across formats in the last few years, has a huge fan following in India. Not just in India, but Kohli has fans all across the world.

The new member to join Kohli's fan base is former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes' daughter India.

Rhodes, who has been in integral part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, posted a photograph of her adorable daughter.

"It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan," the South African tweeted.

 Kohli soon acknowledged the tweet saying, "@JontyRhodes8 #IndiaRhodes Cuteness overload! Wonder what she's carrying in that little bag? @pumacricket."

 It would be interesting to see whether Rhodes will reveal the content of India's bag.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a forgettable campaign this year where they ended up at the bottom in the points table, Mumbai Indians will have another shot at reaching the final after losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Qualifier 2 will be played between Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 19.

TAGS

Jonty RhodesVirat KohliIndia RhodesMumbai IndiansRCBIPL 2017

Live Score Card

SRH 128/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
KKR 48/3 (5.2 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
May 19, 2017 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant
T.B.C.
May 21, 2017 20:00 IST

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 486 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets