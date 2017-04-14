IPL 2017, Match 13: Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant — As it happened...

CATCH OF THE MATCH- Suresh Raina

MAXIMUM SIXES- Brendon McCullum

STYLISH PLAYER- Dwayne Smith

MAN OF THE MATCH- Andrew Tye

Summary- A phenomenal hat-trick along with a fifer from the debutant Andrew Tye gives the Gujarat Lions their first win in the 10th season of IPL as they ramp up a 7-wicket victory over Rising Pune Supergiant at Rajkot on April 14.

Rising Pune Supergiant step out the the field to bat first and they indeed falter right from over one as the experienced Praveen Kumar dismissed in form Ajinkya Rahane off the second delivery with a phenomenal catch by the skipper Suresh Raina.

Skipper Smith and exorbhitant Stokes combine to pull the score to near about 90 and then Smith falls down. And then one by one all falter down. Tiwary does try to pull things up along with Ankit Sharma by his side when suddenly it was Andrew Tye to crash up their hope. A sensational hat-trick which sums up to a fifer cease the Pune-based team to a defendable 172.

But for the Lions, they were up all prepared. Playing on the home ground, working as the added advantage the to openers set up a carnival of boundaries as Dwayne and McCullum set up a 91-run opening stand. Smith even brought in the dangerous Tahir, but he too was punished with consecutive boundaries off the the two batsmen. After which both the openers walk back to the pavilion in quick succession.

But that didn't surely affect Gujarat as Raina and Finch continued to toy with the Pune bowlers and soon finished off things in style with still 12 balls to go.

It may not have affected their position on the table as much, but it indeed assign then their first victory this season. As for the Giants, well they seemed to have slipped down to the bottom most position now.

GL win by 7 wickets with 12 balls remaining

The Gujarat Lions Innings; Target 172

Over 18 | Score 172/3 | Finch 33 (19) ; Raina 35 (22)

Lockie Ferguson back into the attack and starts off witha wide ball. Good length and Finch flicks it to the long-leg and Tahir there reacts alittle bit late to misses that important catch. Gets a boundary. Fifth ball, paced near the toe and Finch clips it off high over deep midwicket for a six. And another six comes off as Gujarat Lions finish off things in style.

Over 17 | Score 151/3 | Finch 14 (14) ; Raina 34 (21)

Thakur back into the attack as the Lions need 26 off 24 deliveries. Not impossible at all, especially with two strong batsmen at pitch. Just few runs away from their first victory this season. Five off the over.

Over 16 | Score 146/3 | Finch 12 (12) ; Raina 31 (17)

Tahir back into the attack as boundaries continue to racked up by the Lions. Outside turning ball and Finch punishes it down the cover for a boundary. And now from the skipper. Lovely extra cover drive. Taking the pitch of the ball and chipping it in style and then again. Tahir has had rather expensive night at Rajkot tonight. 53 runs off four overs and just one wicket. Stark constrast to the other matches he has played.

Over 15 | Score 133/3 | Finch 7 (8) ; Raina 23 (15)

Stokes back into the attack. Fourth delivery, outside the off stump and Raina beautifully chips it over midwicket for a boundary. And here is another one. Similary struck down deep midwicket.

Over 14 | Score 123/3 | Finch 6 (6) ; Raina 15 (11)

Aaron Finch is the new batsman in. Leg spin combo continues with Chahar. 60 needed of 42 deliveries now. Two dot balls to start off and then comes up a boundary. Slow spin and Finch scoops it over keeper to get that four down fine leg region. And Raina up for a maximum now. Typical Raina shot, stepping out and angling it over midwicket for a six.

Over 13 | Score 112/3 | Finch 1 (1) ; Raina 9 (10)

Imran Tahir back in. Has been too expensive today. Gave away 35 runs in two overs already. And finally he gets his first victim of the day- Dinesh Karthik. Googly and Karthik was looking for that cut, but inside edge and hits the stump.

KD Karthik b Imran Tahir 3 (5b)

Over 12 | Score 107/2 | Karthik 2 (3) ; Raina 6 (7)

Rahul Chahar into the attack now. The flying man and he racks up the wicket of the Kiwi international. Turns it out as McCullum steps out to swing his bat across, but in vain as Dhoni stumps him out. Just one run short of his fifty and the big man departs. Another important wicket for the Pune team.

BB McCullum st Dhoni b Chahar 49 (32b)

Dinesh Karthik is the new batsman.

Over 11 | Score 102/1 | McCullum 49 (31) ; Raina 3 (5)

Its Stokes once again. Near the leg, to the offside and McCullum goes for a backward scoop and....Chahar at the end moment like a flying man stops the six. Incredible from the youngster as he gets apreciated by his teammates.

Over 10 | Score 96/1 | McCullum 45 (27) ; Raina 1 (2)

Skipper Raina is the new batsman at the crease. Despite that loss, the Lions are still on song. They can still get that total put forth to them. Lockie Ferguson returns to attack and his countryman McCullum is on strike. Two dot balls already and finally a single. Just two runs off it.

Over 9 | Score 94/1 | McCullum 44 (23) ; Raina 0 (1)

These two batsman are blazing boundaries as they march along to an opening partnership of 100 runs. Thakur comes into the attack. Short delivery to start with as Smith ducks it. What does the stat speak up- in the last 10 balls 19 runs have been racked up.

And finally RPS get their first wicket. Smith is the man to be dismissed. Short, upper edge and the ball flies to the fielder at third man. Important wicket indeed.

DR Smith c Chahar b Thakur 47 (30b)

Over 8 | Score 91/0 | McCullum 44 (21) ; Smith 46 (27)

Tahir returns only to be crunched down midwicket twice for a boundary. One man surely cant stand up for the giants all the time. Kiwi is firing, amd he is firing hard. And now a six! Its pandemonium in Rajkot as the Lions are dancing away to rack up back-to-back boundaries. Ohh theu just cant stop it. 20 off the over.

Over 7 | Score 71/0 | McCullum 29 (17) ; Smith 41 (25)

Giants need to bounce back to the game and rack up a couple of wickets in the next few overs. Rahul Chahar starts up the attack. Fourth delivery, outside turning and Smith makes room to cut off the backfoot down point for a four. And then over deep midwicket. Beauty from the West Indian.

Over 6 | Score 61/0 | McCullum 29 (17) ; Smith 30 (18)

Imran Tahir, the much-feared leggie enters into the attack. Full toss to start off with as Smith drives it down to long-on for a single. Second ball- McCullum drives the stright ball down the line for a boundary and then again. Two back-to-back fours. This time past cover. And once again from the Kiwi. Outside turning abll as he stretches out to ramp it over mid-on for a six.

Over 5 | Score 46/0 | McCullum 15 (12) ; Smith 30 (18)

Stokes into the attack now. A very dangerous openeing pair is out at the crease as RPS is hoping that they can get those quick early wickets.

Over 4 | Score 44/0 | McCullum 14 (10) ; Smith 29 (14)

Brilliant start by the Lions of Gujarat as the two openers start off with a carnival of boundaries at their home ground. The RR is also around 10 already with the two players hammering the Giants' attack in the fourth over of the powerplay.

Over 3 || Score 33/0 - Dwayne Smith 20(9b); Brendon McCullum 13(9b)

Bowling change of Rising Pune Supergiant. Shardul Thakur on.

The 25-year-old pacer from Palghar has produced lively pace. Two singles off the first three balls, then Brendon McCullum hit the fourth ball for a four. Ferociously pulled.

Good response from the bowler, to tied down McCullum. A dot, then a slower delivery to end the over. No run. Six runs from the over. Good start from Thakur.

Over 2 || Score 28/0 - Dwayne Smith 16(6b); Brendon McCullum 12(6b)

Lockie Ferguson shared the new ball with Ankit Sharma, and he has been exposed the Brendon McCullum. Two dot balls, but the third ball went for a six with the Kiwi legend sending the ball over long-off boundary.

Two singles, then the last ball of the over went for a four, through mid-wicket. That's 12 runs from the over.

Over 1 || Score 16/0 - Dwayne Smith 15(5b); Brendon McCullum 1(1b)

That's some start to the chase. Dwayne Smith has punished Ankit Sharma. 16 runs from the first over of the innings, with the West Indian hitting two fours and a six.

The over started with a four, through square leg, then two singles followed. After a dot ball, Smith changed the mood. He hit the fifth ball over long-on for the six, then came the second four, through extra cover.

GL need 172 runs to win off 120 deliveries.

Over 20 | Score 171/8 | Lockie 1 (1) ; Chahar 3 (2)

And Andrew Tye comes into the attack for the last over for the Lions. Slow to start off with, to the leg stump and Ankit ramps it sky high to the long-on area. Floats for seconds in the air before it comes down straight into the hands of diving McCullum.

Ankit Sharma c McCullum b Tye 25 (15b)

And now its time for Tiwary to depart. Similar and Ishan Kishan is there in the deep to take it.

MK Tiwary c Ishan Kishan b Tye 31 (27b)

Will we get to see yet another hat-trick ? And yes it is. Slow, perfect length and seeps through between the bat and leg to strike off the middle stump. Hat-trick!

SN Thakur b Tye 0 (1b)

And finally a run off the over. What an over! Debut, hat-trick and a fifer.

Over 19 | Score 167/5 | Tiwary 31 (26) ; Ankit 25 (14)

Praveen Kumar returns, around the wicket to Ankit Sharma. First ball, wide. And a six now! Slow, short and Ankit makes room to strike a maximum of the middle off the bat. Fifth delivery, yorker and Tiwary goes for a wrist flick and ...the bat is in two. Not only that, he goes onto take a two with that broken upper part. New bat into the field now.

Over 18 | Score 155/5 | Tiwary 29 (23) ; Ankit 16 (11)

And Andrew Tye back into the attack. Has proved worth ofa choice in this match. Quick single by Ankit to rotate the strike off the first delivery. 150 comes up for the team and they would be eying a big total of 180 now. The duo hustle to take a two to finish the over.

Over 17 | Score 149/5 | Tiwary 26 (20) ; Ankit 14 (8)

Jadeja to Manoj now. First ball and Manoj slams it down the gound, but in the air and Jadeja misses the clutch that bullet of a pace. And finally a boundary off the second ball, downtown. And a six to finish off the over. Down the ground, from Tiwary.

Over 16 | Score 135/5 | Tiwary 18 (17) ; Ankit 8 (5)

Basil Thampi is the bowler now. Tiwary at strike, dispatches the pace off the backfoot past point and cover for a boundary. Tiwary indeed has to stand a little longer there at the crease with the dismissal of Dhoni. More responsibility in him indeed now. Single to finish off the over.

Over 15 | Score 126/5 | Tiwary 12 (13) ; Ankit 5 (3)

Jadeja returns to dismiss his teammate. Dhoni is the man to be dismissed and he obviously looks disappointed, while Raina, Jaddu looks delighted. LBW is the decison as Dhoni was going for the big one it seems.

MS Dhoni lbw b Jadeja 5 (8b)

Ankit Sharma is the new batsman and gets underway with a lovely cut past slip for a boundary.

Over 14 | Score 120/4 | Tiwary 11 (12) ; Dhoni 5 (6)

Jakati into the attack. But spanked for a four down midwicket by the Tiwary. Jakati needs to get his length right. Nine already off the five deliveries. Single to finish it off.

Over 13 | Score 110/4 | Tiwary 5 (9) ; Dhoni 1 (3)

Andrew Tye into the attack. First ball, dead slow and Stokes look to volley it over the bowler, but inside edge, pad and then strikes off the bails to get another Giant down. Stokes departs.

BA Stokes b Tye 25 (18b)

MS Dhonis is the new batsman at crease. Off the mark with a quick and risky single. Successful over- just four off it. Strategic time-out.

Over 12 | Score 106/3 | Tiwary 3 (7) ; Stokes 25 (17)

Dwayne Smith returns to attack. Second delivery, shorter to the leg side as Stokes tucks it over the backward square-leg for a boundary.

Over 11 | Score 101/3 | Tiwary 3 (4) ; Stokes 20 (14)

Off-spinner Suresh Raina into the attack now. After that screamer of a catch, he would be hoping to take a wicket probably. Four singles off the first four deliveries. Turns inside out and Stokes looking for the cut as the ball edges the bat for a four past third man.

Over 10 | Score 92/3 | Tiwary 1 (2) ; Stokes 13 (10)

Dwayne Smith now into the attack now only to dismiss the big man off the second delivery. Good length outside off and Smith strikes it hugely high into the sky but Finch there at long-on to take it with ease. Big big blow for the Giants.

SPD Smith c Finch b Smith 43 (28b)

Tiwary is the new batsman at crease. Gets off the mark with a single.

Over 9 | Score 87/2 | Smith 41 (26) ; Stokes 10 (8)

Jadeja now into the attack. To Smith now, takes a single with a ball down to midwicket. Fouth delivery- Off the middle of the bat, Stokes flicks it off the wrist well over the deep midwicket fielder for a maximum. 11 off the over. Strategic time-out

Over 8 | Score 76/2 | Smith 38 (23) ; Stokes 3 (5)

Basil Thampi returns to attack now. Things have indeed slowed down for the Giants- last 10 balls, 10 runs one wicket. Fifth delivery- slow, short and Smith going for the pull, falls as the ball strikes his rib cage. Rolling in agony now. Treatment going on now on the field.

Over 7 | Score 73/2 | Smith 36 (19) ; Stokes 2 (3)

With the last over ending, the powerplay to has ceased. Two important wickets off it but then the RR is also just over 10 now. And it is Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now. His first over this season. Smith gets a boundary of a leg glance off the fifth delivery.

Over 6 | Score 64/2 | Smith 29 (15) ; Stokes 0 (1)

Andrew Tye now comes into the attack. Gives away a single to Tripathi in the first ball. GL once again under pressure despite scalping that early important wicket. Fielding also have tyo be a bit more tight. On the ther hand, Smith, Tripathi is building a lethal partnership at the crease. And finally Tye gets the better of Rahul Tripathi. Yorker, to the leg side and he makes way to elevate it over mid-off, but fielder there to make no mistake at all.

RA Tripathi c Finch b Tye 33 (17b)

Exorbitant Ben Stokes is the new batsman at the crease.

Over 5 | Score 60/1 | Smith 28 (14) ; Tripathi 30 (13)

PK welcomed with yet another maximum, but this time from Tripathi. Short and he ramps it over the midwicket region to get a six. And yet again, Back-to-back sixes. This time a diffrent variation from the bowler and he strikes it downtown. Ohh..he just can't stop. Down offside for a boundary now and fifty partnership for the duo.

Fifthe delivery, Smith at strike and chips it past the runner for a boundary down the ground. And yet another tp finish off the expensive over. 25 off it.

Over 4 | Score 35/1 | Smith 20 (11) ; Tripathi 13 (9)

And Shadab Jakati comes into the attack. Left-arm orthodox, but Smith doesnt care as drives off the first delivery down midwicket for a wicket. And then off the third delivery. Great use of the feet. Steps out of the crease, flicks it over the bowler to notch up a maximum.

Over 3 | Score 23/1 | Smith 9 (7) ; Tripathi 12 (8)

Wide, around the off stump and Tripathi drives it down cover for a boundary. Praveen Kumar has to get his length right, he is indeed mixing it all up. Eight off the over.

Over 2 | Score 15/1 | Smith 8 (6) ; Tripathi 5 (3)

Basil Thampi into the attack. And Rahul Tripathi drives the all-most yorker down the line for a boundary. Outside off delivery, flick off the wrist by the skipper and smacks that last ball for a boundary to deep midwicket.

Over 1 | Score 6/1 | Smith 4 (2) ; Tripathi 0 (0)

A crucial match for revival as the bottom most team of the league battle it out to get back to winning ways and keep thmselves up for the title race. This match, well it marks the return of Ravindra Jadeja, a news to rejoice about for the Gujarat Lions fan.

The players are out on the field, umpires there at the middle and the openers are out too. Rahul Tripathi is the new opener this time, along side Ajinkya Rahane. Experienced Praveen Kumar will start up the attack for the Lions.

First ball, outside off delivery and Rahane leaves it alone. Similar ball again. An yet again, outswinger, kisses the upper edge and to slip. Raina astonished himself to take that catch. Early and a huge blow to the Giants as Rahane departs off the third delivery. Raina took a surprising one hand catch to leave the home fans roaring right from the start of the game.

AM Rahane c Raina b Kumar 0 (3b)

Smith is the new batsman at crease. Off the mark with a delightful down the line drive for a six past the long-off region.

Team news: The Lions have four changes. And here's the playing XI — Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina (C), Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Andrew Tye, Shadab Bashir Jakati, Praveen Kumar, Basil Thampi

TOSS: Gujarat Lions won the toss and choose to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant

Minutes into the toss. Meanwhile, here are our four players to watch out for

New Delhi: In the clash of two bottom teams, the Gujarat Lions will hope to register their first win of the season when they take on visiting Rising Pune Supergiant at Rajkot.

Suresh Raina's outfit has endured two humiliating defeats and there is nothing to write about. But all can change today. Skipper Raina contributed with the bat in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, but his knock was a lucky one.

Yes, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was good in both the matches. But a team which has the likes of Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith needs to score heavily to mask any obvious fallacy from their bowlers.

But all that can change today.

First, the hosts will have mercurial Ravindra Jadeja playing his first game of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL), and his availability will give the side much needed boost.

For the record, Jadeja is a match winner, and we have seen his exploits in the past. If we may, his recent performance against the Aussies was a living proof. Yes, formats are different, but he has a proven T20 pedigree too.

His four overs will hold the key. For a side which has conceded 324 runs in little over 30 overs will need the services of someone like Jadeja, who thrives on challenge. Besides, the 28-year-old can bat too, and quick.

But the Lions are not all about Jadeja. They still have one of the best T20 sides, but unluckily, none of the stars so far managed to prove their worth.

The above-mentioned stars will not lie idle for much long. And expect at least a couple of them to go berserk, T20 style. When that happens, there will be some casualties in opponent bowling line-up.

Speaking of their opponents, the visitors from Pune are also dealing with their own bowling concerns. They have conceded 553 run in 59 overs. They managed to score 458 in three games so far, but that's a deficit of more than 100 runs. Any champion side will not have such figures.

Like the Lions, the Supergiant too have a strong side with few superstars thrown in the midst. But a having an ensemble of stars doesn't always mean having a winning team. It seems, this Pune-based side is the perfect example of it.

They have got the costliest man from the 2017 auction, Ben Stokes. They have got a living legend in Mahendra Singh Dhoni and probably the best batsman in Steve Smith, who is also leading the side. Besides, they also have the highest ranked T20 bowler in Imran Tahir.

But they have been pummeled in the last two matches by Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. And by the look of things, it will continue to be the case in this match too.

One thing that augurs well for the visiting side is the return of Smith. He was brilliant – both as captain and as batsman. He was sorely missed in their last match.

All in all, it's a golden chance for the Gujarat Lions to open their account.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Possible playing XIs:

Gujarat Lions: Jason Roy, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina (C), Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Praveen Kumar, Basil Thampi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Steven Smith (C), Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (wk), Manoj Tiwary, Rajat Bhatia, Adam Zampa, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur

When and where to watch the match:

Date & Time: April 14 (Friday) at 20:00 IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

TV Listing: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD and SET MAX.

Online Streaming: Sony LIV, Hotstar