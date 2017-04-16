IPL 2017, Match 16: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions — As it happened...

SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE || MATCH REPORT

Summary- Mumbai Indians register a second consecutive win at home after defeating the Gujarat Lions on a las over thriller to go atop in the league.

Courtesy, a brilliant innings from the youngster Nitish Rana as he notched up his third IPL fifty. Then of course the skipper finding back his form and combining with Kieron Pollard, they made things possible.

Nothing really clicked for the Lions as even the fifer Andre Tye failed to give his side the correct rhythm. And the side once again faltered to a defeat.

MI won by 6 wickets with 3 balls remaining

Over 19.3 | Score 179/4 | Rohit 40 (29) ; Pandya 6 (3)

Last six balls to go now. 8 runs to score. PK into the attack. Goes for the yorker and Rohit cleverly sweeped back with an innovative style for a boundary. 4 more to go now off 5 balls. Yorker and two runs off it. Risky indeed. 2 more to go now off 4 deliveries. Rohit drives it down cover to take another quick two and a victory at home for the Mumbai Indians.

Over 19 | Score 169/4 | Rohit 32 (26) ; Pandya 6 (3)

12 more deliveries to go and 17 needed off it. Andrew Tye brought into the attack. And he gets that big wicket of Pollard. He went for that six, to finish off things early but Jadeja there at deep midwicket to take it.

KA Pollard c Jadeja b Tye 39 (23b)

Hardik Pandya is the man at crease. And he gets off the mark with a boundary. The team needed him and he is delivering.

Over 18 | Score 160/3 | Rohit 29 (23) ; Pollard 39 (22)

Basil Thampi now as 23 off 18 deliveries needed. The way the Mumbai side is charging in, the Lions need to put their thinking caps on to pull off a victory. Thampi, on the other hand, is going for the yorkers and slow balls to trouble them. He is getting the length right, good execution from the youngster. Five off the five deliveries so far. Single to finish off.

Over 16 | Score 140/3 | Rohit 25 (19) ; Pollard 25 (15)

Jadeja in his final over now. 45 off 30 deliveries needed now. Can be defended, can be chased. Off the fifth delivery, Rohit smacks a six over the extra cover region.

Over 15 | Score 132/3 | Rohit 17 (14) ; Pollard 24 (14)

And it is Dwayne Smith into the attack now. Pollard with his second six in the game, muscles it over the long-on region. And then again, finding the gap, powers it down midwicket. They are indeed firing making their run chase look more easy.

Over 14 | Score 119/3 | Rohit 16 (12) ; Pollard 14 (10)

Munaf Patel back for his last over for the day. 1/22 is what his figure stands as after three overs. Rohit off the second ball, crunches a boundary over the fielder at point. And then by Pollard- short ball from Munaf Patel and Pollard dismissed it into the stands near the long-on fielder.

Over 12 | Score 101/3 | Rohit 9 (7) ; Pollard 3 (3)

Munaf Patel comes back to dismiss Jos Buttler off the very first delivery. Back off the length delivery, outside off and Buttler ramps it up to the long-on region, fielder there to take it. Very important wicket for the Lions. Gets the in form Buttler out.

JC Buttler c McCullum b Tye 26 (24b)

Pollard the new man in. So its to new batsman at the crease and GL have the chance to pressurize the team now. But Pollard is a hard hitting batsman indeed, all remember the last match, right? But for the skipper, he hasnt been in proper form this season, at least for the start. But he gets it off the last delivery. Boundary for Rohit.

Over 11 | Score 92/2 | Rohit 3 (5) ; Buttler 25 (22)

Jadeja back in for his third over. At this stage GL were 80/1. three off the over. Good from the spinner indeed.

Over 10 | Score 89/2 | Rohit 2 (2) ; Buttler 25 (20)

And Andrew Tye returns to send back Nitish Rana off the knuckle ball. Second delivery, knuckle ball, bounced to the off side and Rana looking for the cut. But the ball gets the nick of the bat for Karthik to take a catch.

N Rana c Karthik b Tye 53 (36b)

Skipper Rohit Sharma is the new batsman in.

Over 9 | Score 85/1 | Rana 53 (34) ; Buttler 23 (18)

Second over for the left-arm spinner. Second ball, spins to the off side and using the pace of the ball, Rana cuts it hard to the third man to get his fifty. Impressive indeed from the youngster. Jason Roy must be really angry with himself after dropping him early in the game. And a six from Buttlet to finish the game.

Over 7 | Score 60/1 | Rana 39 (26) ; Buttler 16 (14)

Jadeja is the new bowler. Remember GL have come forth with just this one spinner in this match. Seven off the over.

Over 6 | Score 56/1 | Rana 34 (23) ; Buttler 14 (11)

Last over of the powerplay and Andrew Tye comes in to bowl. Replaces Munaf Patel. Mumbai Indians have indeed picked up their innings from the blow they had faced with the departure of Patel to the current run rate of over 9- impressive indeed. And the duo at crease has a reason be be applauded.

Off the fifth delivery, shorter one and he pulls it hard putting it well over backward square-leg. 9 off the over.

Over 5 | Score 47/1 | Rana 26 (18) ; Buttler 13 (10)

Change of ends as Basil Thampi back into the attack now. Second ball, to the off side and Buttler with his innovation scoops it over the leg slip region and sails it into the Gujarat Lions camp. He is good with those shots indeed. Fifth delivery, slower ball well wide to Rana as he slogs it over the extra cover region for a six. Thampi Thumped! 15 off the over.

Over 4 | Score 31/1 | Rana 18 (15) ; Buttler 6 (7)

And it is Munaf Patel back after four years. Last played in 2013. Bowling first time this season, actually a debut today. And off the third delivery, Buttler strikes a much needed boundary. Slower, to the leg side and he flicks it past the square-leg side. And he gives away seven in toatal in his first over.

Over 3 | Score 25/1 | Rana 16 (12) ; Buttler 1 (4)

PK back into the attack again. Two runs each off the two deliveris bowled. Rana gets both of them. Change of tactics and goes over the wicket. And bowls three consecutive wide balls. Ohh...misery continues- wide and two extra runs more to add. Should change back to around the wicket. And he does. Three dot balls to follow.

Over 2 | Score 14/1 | Rana 11 (9) ; Buttler 1 (1)

Basil Thampi now into the attack. Starts off with a wide. Was impressive with his paced attack in the previous game, leaking fewer runs. Third delivery to Rana, and this time getting the timing right smashes it down the wicket for a boundary. Next ball, slower and shorter and off the middle off the bat, Rana strikes it high, mistimes it yet gain and Roy...misses it. Ohh dear...bad miss. Thampi already celebrating and then astonished with that missed opportunity.

Over 1 | Score 6/1 | Rana 5 (4) ; Buttler 0 (0)

And for the Gujarat Lions it is the experienced PK with the ball. Parthiv and Buttler, as usual, the openers.

First ball, outswinger to Parthiv and he misses it. Excellent delivery to start off with.

Second ball, to the middle stump, but leading edge and flies to Jason Roy in the cover and thats the first wicket for the Lions. What a start to their innings! A similar way to which MI had started their attack. McClenbaghan had dismissed Smith off the secobd delivery of the very first over vof the match.

PA Patel c Roy b Kumar 0 (2b)

Nitish Rana is the new batsman. Has been indeed impressive in this campaugn so far. And the first boundary for Mumbai comes up. Rana down the leg side, advances down the pitch to strike it.

MI need 177 runs to win off 120 deliveries.

Over 20 | Score 176/4 | Karthik 48 (26) ; Roy 14 (7)

And the final six deliveries and Bumrah there to finish off the attack. Second delivery and Roy hammers the leg side pressing delivery down the wicket for a boundary. Singles off the two next delivery. Bumrah is changing pace and length. And another single to follow. Eight off the five deliveries- good comeback indeed. Two to finish off.

Over 19 | Score 166/4 | Karthik 44 (23) ; Roy 8 (4)

Malinga up more the crucial 19th over. And first ball, Karthik is moving near the wickets, left and right, while Malinga is running up. Indeed unsettles the pacer as he bowls a wide. Terrific delivery to finish off- five singles, one wide- beauty. But six off the final delivery. Down town, slogged high in the air by Jason Roy.

Over 18 | Score 154/4 | Karthik 41 (20) ; Roy 0 (1)

Dinesh Karthik is playing the kind of game that the Lions need right now to post a big total. After Raina and Baz's dismissal, he has taken the responsibility to maintain the total and get those boundaries at regular intervals.

Karthik, astounding yet again. McClenaghan seams to the off side as he powers it over the midwicket rehion for a six to bring up a fifty run partnership between the duo at crease. But Mitch gets another important wicket. Ishan Kishan pulls the shorter slow ball over square-leg side and fielder there to take it.

Ishan Kishan c KH Pandya b McClenaghan 11 (14b)

Jason Roy now in to bat.

Over 17 | Score 145/3 | Karthik 33 (17) ; Kishan 10 (12)

And it is Bumrah back into the attack now. Second delivery, outside the off stump as Karthik bends down to cut it between point and cover for a four. And a free-hit. Karthik on strike, gets a single off the slow ball. Third ball, to Kishan, to the leg side. Kishan sweeps the slower delivery past the squre-leg fielder. Last ball and Karthik again drives a boundary. 19 off the over.

Over 16 | Score 126/3 | Karthik 20 (12) ; Kishan 5 (10)

And it is McClenaghan back into the attack. Had got rid of the dangerous Dwayne Smith in the very first over of the match. Third delivery, short, quicker bouncer to Karthik as he ducks it early. And then an offside yorker to follow. Good variety of bowling. Was indeed a cracker of a pacer last season, as he was a one of the contenders for the purple cap. Five off the over. Strategic time-out.

Over 15 | Score 121/3 | Karthik 16 (6) ; Kishan 5 (10)

And it is time for Hardik Pandya to come into the attack now. The Gujarat Lions have to pick up their run rate now. They are now well into 15 overs.

Karthik, off the fifth delivery, shorter, off side and he plays the unorthodox scoop over the keeper for a six. And then boundary to finish the over.

Over 14 | Score 105/3 | Karthik 1 (1) ; Kishan 4 (8)

Malinga coming on now to break this partnership and starts off with a dangerous yorker to McCullum. And then the Kiwi international answers back with another yorker tucked down fine leg for a boundary. But Malinga is not a bowler to stay quiet as he bowls yet another yorker to get him off the pitch. More to the middle stump now as the ball seeps through bat and leg to rip off the stumps.

BB McCullum b Malinga 64 (44b)

Dinesh Karthik is the new batsman now.

Over 13 | Score 93/2 | McCullum 59 (41) ; Kishan 3 (7)

Bumrah back for his second over now. Fifth ball, and McCullum slogs it away for a six over square-leg umpire. He is in fine form today. Ten off the over.

Over 12 | Score 83/2 | McCullum 52 (38) ; Kishan 1 (4)

Bhajji returns for his last over to dismiss Suresh Raina off the very first delivery. Full and wide off and Raina slices it to the cover area. Skipper Rohit jumps to take that catch. Excellent ball and fine field setting to get the captain. A sure important wicket for the team, they needed to break that partnership to charge forward in the game.

SK Raina c Sharma b Harbhajan Singh 28 (29b)

Ishan Kishan is the new batsman. His second ball and faces a stump out appeal. Saved.

Over 10 | Score 75/1 | McCullum 48 (34) ; Raina 25 (25)

Bhajji back for his third over for the day. Three singles off the three deliveries and then a boundary from McCullum. One bounce and over the rope down midwicket. These two have indeed built on some excellent partnership for their side.

Over 8 | Score 58/1 | McCullum 37 (29) ; Raina 19 (18)

Bhajji into the attack now. Second ball, spins well wide to McCullum as he slog sweeps over midwicket to get a boundary. Sensational strike as fifty partnership comes up for the duo. Two runs to finish th over. Nine off the over.

Over 7 | Score 49/1 | McCullum 30 (25) ; Raina 17 (15)

After that time-out it is Krunal Pandya into the attack now. Just three singles off it. Tidy and tight over from the left-arm spinner.

Over 6 | Score 46/1 | McCullum 29 (22) ; Raina 15 (12)

And now it is Malinga back into the attack. Second delivery, bouncer to trhe off side and Baz jumps high to ramp it over the third man fielder to get a maximum. And another one comes up just a ball later. Over the midwicket region now. They are booming in the powerplay overs. Just that bone wicket down, but couple of boundaries already. Last ball, yorker drived straight through the cover but brilliant fielding from the skipper saves the boundary. Two.

Over 5 | Score 31/1 | McCullum 15 (17) ; Raina 14 (12)

Jasprit Bumrah into the attack now.

First ball to Raina, seams to the off side and Raina defends it well.

Second ball to the leg side now, well wide but Raina moves aside to strike a single down to midwicket.

Third ball to Baz, excellent seaming and pace as he misses to strike it off his swinging bat.

Fourth ball, spanks it down the ground off the front foot for a four.

Fifth ball, shorter this this and he misses to strike it again.

Last ball, in the air, but mid-off fielder quite far, gets a two.

Over 4 | Score 24/1 | McCullum 9 (13) ; Raina 13 (10)

Bhajji now into the attack now. Surprise.

First ball to Raina, spins it the off side and Raina looking for the cut, fails.

Second ball, more the middle stump now as Raina drives it to mid-off, no run.

Third ball, takes a single with a drive down to cover.

Fiurth ball to Baz, defends it

Fifth, flicks it to the mid-on fielder. Takes a single. Single to finish off.

Over 3 | Score 21/1 | McCullum 8 (11) ; Raina 11 (6)

McCleneghan back into the attack.

First ball, McCullum at strike, flatter one, off front foot and pulls the slow ball down square-leg for a four.

Second ball, steps out and takes a single. Chops the shorter one, but dowsnt travel at all.

Third ball to Raina, straighter one, fends it to point to take a quick single.

Fourth ball to Baz, goes for the pull again but in vain.

Fifth ball, to the leg side now as he volleys it low to the mid-off fielder. Was in the air but too short indeed.

Last ball, misses it.

Over 2 | Score 15/1 | McCullum 3 (6) ; Raina 10 (5)

And it is yorker king Malinga with the ball now.

First ball, McCullum at strike. Defended well.

Second ball, shorter one this time as McCullum takes a quick single.

Third ball, Raina at strike, defends it well to the backward point fielder. No run

Fourth ball, pressing it to the leg stump as Raina jumps to drive it down past the keeper for a boundary. And it is a NO BALL. FREE-HIT, Raina still at strike and makes full utilisation with a beautiful cover drive. Four.

Fifth ball, leg side deilivery, tucks it to the square-leg fielder for a single.

Lst ball, McCullum at strike, single down to midwicket.

Over 1 | Score 2/1 | McCullum 1 (3) ; Raina 1 (1)

The players have come out onto the field. The two openers- McCullum and Dwayne Smith masrch on to the pitch and McClenaghan is up with the attack for the Mumbai side.

First ball, Smith on strike, seaming well past the leg side and thats a wide.

First ball again, straight, thigh high and Smith defends it well.

Second ball, WICKET! Swings it across to the off side as Smith goes for the cut and Nitish Rana there in the point region to take a good sharp catch. Early blow for the Lions as Smith departs for a duck.

DR Smith c Rana b McClenaghan 0 (2b)

And it is Suresh Raina at strike now. Third ball, to the leg side, full toss and he tucks it to the fine leg fielder for a single.

Fourth ball, McCullum at strike now. Full toss, across to the off side and batsman drives it down to extra cover fielder.

Fifth ball, defended well. Extra bounce indeed.

Last ball, single to the square leg fielder.

TOSS TIME- MI win the toss and elect to bowl first

New Delhi: Live cricket score and live updates from Match 16 of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions. For a change, Mumbai have made a good start to the tournament as they currently have six points from four games.

While Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in their previous match, Suresh Raina and his men too are high confidence after thrashing Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets in their previous encounter.

The only concern for Mumbai is the form of their skipper Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai batsman, who has been a prolific opener for the Indian team across formats, has managed to score just nine runs from four matches so far. Jos Buttler hasn't been able to do much as an opener with Parthiv Patel and the team management might contemplate to bring back Rohit as the opener of the team.

Lions, on the other hand, do not have much to think as most of their batsmen are in form. Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum opened the innings for the team in their last match and added 94 runs for the first wicket in just 9.4 overs. Andrew Tye was a great addition to the team as the Australian went on to claim a hat-trick in what was his IPL debut.

Tye, who snapped up the second hattrick of this season, would need support from others specially Praveen Kumar who was list less in the game against RPS.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shadab Jakati's role is crucial for them if they have to restrict Mumbai line up.

A definite entertainment for the crowd is on the cards as the hosts would like to continue their love affair with Wankhede and retain the top spot

Here is all you need to know about today's match:

When and where to watch the match:

Date & Time: April 16 (Sunday) at 04:00pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Listing: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD and SET MAX.

Online Streaming: Sony LIV, Hotstar