IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Harsh Goenka lauds MS Dhoni's 'explosive' knock against Mumbai Indians
MS Dhoni smashed 26-bal 40 to help his side post a competitive total of 162 on board against Mumbai Indians.
New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant booked a spot in the final of the Indian Premier League 2017 with convincing victory over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, thanks to a brilliant all-round show from young off-spinner Washington Sundar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Wankhede stadium. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage | Schedule)
While Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwary steadied a sinking RPS ship after Rahul Tripathi and skipper Steve Smith departed in the first two overs, Dhoni produced late fireworks to help his side post a competitive total of 162 on board.
WATCH: MS Dhoni's ALL FIVE SIXES that destroyed Mumbai Indians bowlers
Soon after Pune's innings concluded, owner Sanjeev Goenka and his brother Harsh were seen lauding the performance.
Goenka Brothers while Dhoni batting. #MIvRPS #msdhoni pic.twitter.com/lKTsbDQDOi
— S. MS Dhoni (@MSDsuperfan) May 16, 2017
Chasing a target of 163, the Rohit Sharma-led side could only manage 142/9 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel was the lone batsman who could stay at the crease and gave the host a glimpse of victory. However, his 52-run knock off 40 balls vent in vain as none of the other Mumbai batsmen stayed long at the crease.
READ: Twitter goes mental seeing MS Dhoni's blitzkrieg against Mumbai Indians
17-year- old Sundar was pick of the bowlers for Supergiant as he picked up three crucial wickets giving away just 16 runs in his four overs.
Harsh, in his post-match tweet, lauded the performances of Dhoni and Shardul while also giving Smith credit for his captaincy.
Explosive batting by Dhoni, deceitful bowling by Sundar and great captaincy by Smith takes #RPS to the #IPL finals. pic.twitter.com/TFCZfC0YrH
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 16, 2017
"Explosive batting by Dhoni, deceitful bowling by Sundar and great captaincy by Smith takes #RPS to the #IPL finals," tweeted Harsh Goenka.
The victory helped the Supergiant maintain their 100% cent percent win record against Mumbai Indians in this edition of the IPL, bagging a victory in all three encounters.
