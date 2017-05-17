close
IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Virender Sehwag praises Rising Pune Supergiant's new hero Washington Sundar's performance in style

Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 12:13
New Delhi: In a crucial match in IPL 2017, 17-year-old Washington Sundar ripped through Mumbai Indians' top-order by picking three key wickets. Bowling inside the powerplay, Sundar held his nerves to remove Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard.

It was a delight to see a youngster producing a match-winning spell, against a quality team, in such a high-voltage encounter.

Twitter was flooded with praise for Sundar. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the youngster for his memorable spell.

"Ati Sundar, Washington !" Viru tweeted.

Introduced in the second over of Mumbai's inning, Sundar conceded eight runs in his first over - which included a six by opener Parthiv Patel.

After being re-introduced in the fifth over of the innings, Sundar stunned the hosts by dismissing Rohit and Rayudu in the same over. While Rohit was trapped in front of the wicket while attempting a sweep shot, Rayudu was brilliantly caught by skipper Steve Smith at short midwicket.

That was not the end as Sundar went on to dismiss the dangerous Pollard who was once again caught at short midwicket by Smith. Sundar was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stupendous effort.

Recalling his spell, Sundar said after the match, "It's very heartening for me to do well against such a big team on such a big stage in front of a packed crowd. This is for my parents, their prayers are the reason I did this.

Sundar also lauded former Pune skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his help.

"Keeping it simple works for me. Right now I'm not really open to being experimental. I just go out there and I back myself to play to my strengths. Mahi bhai has helped me a lot too," said Sundar.  

