IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Virender Sehwag praises Rising Pune Supergiant's new hero Washington Sundar's performance in style
After being re-introduced in the fifth over of the innings, Sundar stunned the hosts by dismissing Rohit and Rayudu in the same over.
New Delhi: In a crucial match in IPL 2017, 17-year-old Washington Sundar ripped through Mumbai Indians' top-order by picking three key wickets. Bowling inside the powerplay, Sundar held his nerves to remove Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard.
It was a delight to see a youngster producing a match-winning spell, against a quality team, in such a high-voltage encounter.
Twitter was flooded with praise for Sundar. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the youngster for his memorable spell.
"Ati Sundar, Washington !" Viru tweeted.
Ati Sundar, Washington !
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 16, 2017
Introduced in the second over of Mumbai's inning, Sundar conceded eight runs in his first over - which included a six by opener Parthiv Patel.
After being re-introduced in the fifth over of the innings, Sundar stunned the hosts by dismissing Rohit and Rayudu in the same over. While Rohit was trapped in front of the wicket while attempting a sweep shot, Rayudu was brilliantly caught by skipper Steve Smith at short midwicket.
That was not the end as Sundar went on to dismiss the dangerous Pollard who was once again caught at short midwicket by Smith. Sundar was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stupendous effort.
Recalling his spell, Sundar said after the match, "It's very heartening for me to do well against such a big team on such a big stage in front of a packed crowd. This is for my parents, their prayers are the reason I did this.
Sundar also lauded former Pune skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his help.
"Keeping it simple works for me. Right now I'm not really open to being experimental. I just go out there and I back myself to play to my strengths. Mahi bhai has helped me a lot too," said Sundar.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
TBC
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Delhi Daredevils Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 14 20:00 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Fuming Virat Kohli gives an earful to match official after getting out for golden duck — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni's longest six in IPL 2017 lands on roof of Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RPS match
-
Superman Sanju Samson's flying boundary-rope fielding sets internet on fire – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Robin Uthappa threatens Siddarth Kaul with body contact, then angry Yuvraj Singh takes over — WATCH
-
WATCH: MS Dhoni walks after nicking the ball during RPS vs KKR match in IPL 2017
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
WATCH: Preity Zinta's priceless reaction after Chris Lynn's dismissal during KXIP vs KKR match in IPL 10
-
WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane wins hearts with exquisite effort and fairplay while attempting a catch off Mitchell McClenaghan's hit
-
IPL 2017: Manoj Tiwary credits MS Dhoni for decisive shift in momentum against MI in Qualifier 1
-
Indian Premier League: Chris Lynn would be best suited to play role of Devdas, feels KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan
-
IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Don't think last two overs cost us the game, feels Parthiv Patel
-
WATCH: When RPS skipper Steve Smith changed his decision in IPL 2017, Qualifier 1 on MS Dhoni's suggestion
-
IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Harsh Goenka lauds MS Dhoni's 'explosive' knock against Mumbai Indians
-
WATCH: RCB skipper Virat Kohli hands over 'stylish player of the match' award to fan after win over DD
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
604Runs