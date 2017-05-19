close
IPL 2017: Rain threat looms over MI vs KKR match, here's what happens if Qualifier 2 is washed out

The Eliminator between KKR and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, played at the same venue in Bengaluru, was also disturbed by the rain.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 20:25
IPL 2017: Rain threat looms over MI vs KKR match, here&#039;s what happens if Qualifier 2 is washed out

New Delhi: There's distinct possibility of rain playing spoilsport one again and reducing the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2017 to a shortened game or even washing out the virtual semi-final between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

The Eliminator between KKR and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, played at the same venue in Bengaluru, was also disturbed by the rain. But after more than three hours interruption, the match was finished in the wee hours of Thursday.

Will there be a similar scenario today, that's what fans are asking. And what will happen if something like happens.

In that case, Rohit Sharma's side will progress to the finals, thanks to their better standing in the league stage. MI were the table toppers as against KKR's fourth place.

It will be tough exit for KKR, who have survived a similar threat in their Eliminator. But the general belief is that the Gautam Gambhir-led outfit will be able the cheat rain again.

Rohit' team topped the table, but were humbled by neighbours from Pune, for the third time this season. To avenge those defeats, what they need is a heavy rain or a win. By virtue of being table toppers, they qualify for the final if indeed the match is washed out.

So much of negativity. But in such existential crisis, they wouldn't mind a washout, even though they have defeated the Kolkata outfit in both the league matches this season.

Meanwhile, Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

